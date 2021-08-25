Jilly's Music Room to hold a concert with Detention and A Little Nervous

Akron, OH - Jilly's Music Room will present gigs with Detention and A Little Nervous on August 27.

The event will be conducted in two parts of the musicians performing. The first one is Detention who are playing at 8 PM.

Detention is an up-and-coming rock band from Akron, Ohio. The band consists of Evan Cox as a guitarist, Luke Konopka as the drummer, Fritz Dannemiller as a bassist, and Elliott Carter.

They recently won the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's 24th Annual Tri-C High School Rock Off in Cleveland, Ohio.

This band, full of the spirit of young people, has already played a sold-out event at Hollywood's world-famous Whisky a Go-Go.

Detention's music is a mash-up of the band's various inspirations, including Foo Fighters, Twenty One Pilots, Green Day, and Ani DiFranco. Hear the digital music here.

The next performance is provided by A Little Nervous. They are a local Akron, Ohio-based three-piece rock band.

A Little Nervous was formed in 2018. Meanwhile, their debut studio album was released in 2020.

They will be playing at 10 PM, so don't miss them out. You will have to prepare to get your money in order, design a tank, and blow up a load-bearing wall with their festive collection of rock.

See the live music of these bands. You can reserve the ticket first here for $5 to $10. The on the spot tickets are available on the day of the event for only $5.

Note that to attend gigs and events at Jilly's Music Room, guests must present confirmation of vaccination (card or photo of the card) or a negative COVID19 test within 48 hours of entering the venue.

Suppose you want more information regarding health and safety, reservations, food and beverage, children, cover and ticket prices, security, and items prohibited in the club. In that case, you can check Jilly's Music Room's, Info Page.

