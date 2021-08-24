A Dover-based waste collection company to share a guide for bulk items pickup

DOVER, OH – Disposing of oversized items such as household appliances and electric machines can be challenging without the right help. Lucky for you, Kimble is ready to pick up your big and unused household appliances. Even so, you should follow the guideline for bulk items that Kimble approves.

Kimble is a waste collection company based in Dover, Ohio. Kimble offers curbside waste pickup for the residents residing across Eastern Ohio. Various services are provided by Kimble, including Bulk Pickup, Curbside Recycling, Bag Service, and Backdoor Service. They also offer a convenient version of a trash cart that you can roll easily.

For oversized items disposal, you might want to request their Bulk Pickup service. It would be best if you also took notes that Kimble will take only approved items. There are three categories of big items. The first is household furniture, including sofa, kitchen chairs and tables, mattress, dresser, stuffed chairs, single bed, barstools, etc.

The next category is appliances and house fixtures such as microwave, washer, dryer, toilet, furnace, air conditioner, stove, oven, humidifier and dehumidifier, fridge, freezer, bathtub, freezer, water heater, kitchen sink, etc. As for appliances with freon installed like fridge, freezer, humidifier and dehumidifier, etc., must be separated before pick up day.

The last category is miscellaneous items such as a bike, grill, small tv, lawnmower, and disassembled swing set. Once you ensure that your item is on the approved item list, you should pay attention to the requirements before you request their service. The requirements are as follow:

Request for bulk item pickup must be made 48 hours prior to the appointment.

Place the bulk items on your curbside.

Large and cuttable items such as tree branches, pipes, etc., must be cut into four parts.

Items cannot exceed the weight of fifty pounds.

Mattresses and cloth-based items should be wrapped in plastic.

Items with freon and gas should be separated and tagged by a technician.

To request one of Kimble's services, visit www.kimblecompanies.com or call at 1-800-201-0005. More information regarding Bulk Pickup can be gained here.

