Have a tour of the Cuyahoga Falls' new fire station in the Open House and Pancake Breakfast event on Sept. 5

CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH – The Cuyahoga Falls Firefighter Memorial Foundation invites the residents to join the Open House and Pancake Breakfast event on Sept. 5, starting at 8 a.m. at the Fire Station 3, located in 1601 Portage Trail. The event will allow the community within the City of Cuyahoga Falls to visit the new fire station.

The residents can have a tour of the new facility. They can also please themselves with pancakes for only $8 per person, with $40 for each family can spend in total. “I am excited to finally be able to welcome the community to come together to see and enjoy our beautiful new Fire Station #3,” the Fire Chief of Cuyahoga Falls, Chris Martin, expressed.

The earnings of the pancake sales will be used to fund the Cuyahoga Falls Firefighter Memorial Foundation. The foundation is currently raising funds to help the design process and construction of an ongoing project to build a memorial site at Fire Station 1, located in 1924 Front Street.

Chief Martin expressed his gratitude towards the firefighters and the community who actively contribute to the fundraising efforts for the memorial site construction. He also mentioned that the community has been supportive of the Cuyahoga Falls Firefighter Memorial Foundation.

The Open House and Pancake Breakfast event will be inviting Chris Cakes Catering as the main caterer. Chris Cakes Catering offers various menus for the residents to eat in their tour including pancakes, sausages, orange juice, as well as coffee. The servings will be served as all-you-can-eat buffets.

Residents can park their vehicles at Bolich Middle School. The Fire Department will also provide shuttle services for the residents.

Aside from the tours, t-shirts and raffle baskets will be available for sale. Visitors will also be allowed to take a sneak peek at the preliminary designs of the memorial site.

Visit the Cuyahoga Falls Firefighter Memorial Foundation’s social media page for more information regarding the event.

