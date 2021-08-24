The City of Alliance is seeking a candidate to fill a Deputy Director position

ALLIANCE, OH – The City of Alliance has a vacant position as Deputy Director to work in the city office with substantial responsibilities including planning, directing, and do administrative-tasking. The position is available until an eligible candidate is found.

Deputy Director will be held accountable under the Mayor, the Safety Service Director, and the Director of Planning and Development.

The position requires candidates with high motivation and able to self-motivate themselves to complete the duties. Candidates must possess a bachelor’s degree in a relevant field or professional working experience which is considered equivalent.

The city prefers candidates with experience in human resources. Those who have experiences in planning, policy development, interpersonal and external communication, partnership management, and any working experience that requires public and staff communications are also preferred.

Illustrations of the scope that you will be doing as a Deputy Director include assisting policy development and planning, applying the standard operating procedures (SOP) to policy and programs implementations, conducting monitor and evaluation for programs in the running as well as the staff in charge of the programs.

Programs and the SOP will change based on the needs of the Safety Service Director and the Director of Planning and Development. It is also to support cross-training and cross operation between the two offices.

The city offers a salary range of $51,300 - $59,400 annually with 35 working hours per week, 1820 working hours per year. More information regarding the position can be gained through the City of Alliance’s official website, here.

Applications can be downloaded through the website or in the Mayor’s Office at 504 E. Main Street, Alliance, Ohio 44601. Return the filled applications to the Mayor’s Office before the position is closed, which can be monitored through the website.

