Shaker Woods Festival 2021 begins August 28 and 29

YOUNGSTOWN, OH - The 40th annual Shaker Woods Festival will be held on August 28-29, 2021 at Shaker Woods Grounds, 44337 County Line Rd., Columbiana, OH 44408 United States.

The event will start from 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM. As of tradition, the Shaker Woods Festival would feature more than 200 of the best-juried craftspeople in the states. Each craftsperson will be dressed in Shaker period clothing while selling their handmade wares and craft.

The price is $8.00 a day per person for adults. Child Under 13 is free of charge. There are also group rates options available for groups of 10 people or more. General admission tickets will be on sale at the gate. ATMs will also be available on site.

Attendees are advised to wear comfortable walking shoes as they will constantly travel throughout the grounds. Enjoy traversing the beautifully manicured woods while you enjoy the smell of great country cooking and crafts from the artisans.

This year featured artisans are Ken Cramer, Lisa Edwards, Travis & Christina Hill, Tim Jutzi, Paula Lang, Aaron Ragan, and Meeghan Triggs. With more than 200 Crafters and Artisans that sell various crafts from Shaker Brooms, Hand-Thrown Pottery, Blown Glass, Custom Jewelry, Florals, Handmade Furniture, Hand Dipped Candles, Custom Made Knives, Herbs and Spices, Hand Made Baskets, Fresh Produce, Hand Made Soaps, and Sanitizers and Much, Much More!

There is also a live performance that features The Gatlin Show, The Conkle Brothers, and "Ruby" Mountain Music on 28 August, and Live Auction – Jim Kellner and God's Quad on 29 August.

For more information regarding the festival, event schedule, map, and crafters list please call 330-482-0214 or visit their website on https://shakerwoods.com/.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.