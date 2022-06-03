California DMV reminds residents to apply for a REAL ID before the deadline rush

If you're the type of person who likes to wait until the last minute to get things done, you might not want to drag your feet on getting a REAL ID, especially if you plan to fly on an airplane.

Nikitia Kobrin/Canva Pro license

Starting next year, California travelers will need either a REAL ID-compliant driver's license or a US Passport to board an airplane from any airport within the United States or enter a federal facility such as a military base.

So, if you haven't applied for your REAL ID and do not have a passport, you may want to consider doing it soon, especially if you plan to fly domestically.

While the formal deadline for needing a REAL ID isn't until May 23, 2023, the California DMV has issued a statement encouraging Californians to apply now to avoid the rush and potentially longer processing times as the deadline draws closer.

The California DMV has attempted to make the REAL ID application process as hassle-free as possible by allowing CA residents to start their applications online at dmv.ca.gov.

While you can use the online portal to fill out your REAL ID application and upload the required documents, such as proof of identity and residency, you will need to go to a DMV office to complete the process.

It is recommended that you make an appointment at your local DMV to avoid unnecessary wait times. You can make an appointment at any California DMV office using the "scheduling" form on their website.

Will you be applying for a California REAL ID this summer?

Leave a comment and let us know your thoughts about the REAL ID requirement.