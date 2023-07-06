The Bigfoot Capital of the World; The 61st Annual Bigfoot Daze in Willow Creek, California on July 8

The Willow Creek China Flat Bigfoot Museum is a must see destination Photo by Ian Dagnall/Alamy Stock Photo

One of the most unique festivals is the 61st annual Bigfoot Daze Festival on Saturday, July 8 in Willow Creek, California. This is a festival for all ages and it is a family-friendly event that has so many ways for people to join in on the fun. It celebrates everything bigfoot. Willow Creek has over 300 sightings of the mythical or elusive creature and calls itself the Bigfoot capital of the world. Many television shows and news stories have featured Willow Creek talking about its history with bigfoot sightings and experiences.

The Willow Creek China Flat Bigfoot Museum is an amazing place to visit.

The Schedule of Several Events:

The events start at 9:00 am when people can check in for the 10:00 am parade. The festivities begin early as bloody marys will be served starting at 8:00 am for the entire day. Their annual softball tournament will also begin at 9:00 am and will go from 9 am to 9 pm.

The parade will begin at 10:00 am and will begin at 100 Kimtu Rd. en route to Kimtu Beach in Willow Creek, CA. After the parade, they will have an old-fashioned ice cream social at the China Flat Museum located at 38949 Hwy 299, Willow Creek, Ca.

Other events and activities will include several kids activities, a horseshoe tournament along with a volleyball tournament. One of the highlights of the festival is the Bigfoot Calling competition. A watermelon eating contest and logging competitions are also planned. Various food and drink vendors as well as merchandise with all things bigfoot will be there as well.

Willow Creek is proud of its bigfoot heritage and even has a link where you can report your bigfoot sighting.