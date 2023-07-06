Willow Creek, CA

The Bigfoot Capital of the World; The 61st Annual Bigfoot Daze in Willow Creek, California on July 8

James Patrick

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nunDN_0nI5ofyd00
The Willow Creek China Flat Bigfoot Museum is a must see destinationPhoto byIan Dagnall/Alamy Stock Photo

One of the most unique festivals is the 61st annual Bigfoot Daze Festival on Saturday, July 8 in Willow Creek, California. This is a festival for all ages and it is a family-friendly event that has so many ways for people to join in on the fun. It celebrates everything bigfoot. Willow Creek has over 300 sightings of the mythical or elusive creature and calls itself the Bigfoot capital of the world. Many television shows and news stories have featured Willow Creek talking about its history with bigfoot sightings and experiences.

The Willow Creek China Flat Bigfoot Museum is an amazing place to visit.

The Schedule of Several Events:

The events start at 9:00 am when people can check in for the 10:00 am parade. The festivities begin early as bloody marys will be served starting at 8:00 am for the entire day. Their annual softball tournament will also begin at 9:00 am and will go from 9 am to 9 pm.

The parade will begin at 10:00 am and will begin at 100 Kimtu Rd. en route to Kimtu Beach in Willow Creek, CA. After the parade, they will have an old-fashioned ice cream social at the China Flat Museum located at 38949 Hwy 299, Willow Creek, Ca.

Other events and activities will include several kids activities, a horseshoe tournament along with a volleyball tournament. One of the highlights of the festival is the Bigfoot Calling competition. A watermelon eating contest and logging competitions are also planned. Various food and drink vendors as well as merchandise with all things bigfoot will be there as well.

Willow Creek is proud of its bigfoot heritage and even has a link where you can report your bigfoot sighting.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Bigfoot# Willow Creek California# California# Bigfoot sightings# Festival

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 11

Published by

Writer & Host of The Forum Celebrity Podcast. I conduct Celebrity Interviews and cover Pop Culture & Trending News Stories! I've been a featured guest on several radio shows & podcasts. Twitter: @realjamespat

Fairfield, CA
7K followers

More from James Patrick

San Francisco, CA

The Grateful Dead Era Will End This Weekend With Dead & Company's Final Concerts At Oracle

In what will be their last performances, the Grateful Dead spin-off band Dead and Company led by former Grateful Dead members Bob Weir and Mickey Hart, will play a three-night gig at Oracle Park in San Francisco starting July 14th. The weekend series has been sold out for weeks. Hart and Weir started the band in 2015. John Mayer will be doing lead vocals and playing guitar doing his best Jerry Garcia.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

The San Francisco 49er's QB Issue Is Much Better Than People Think

The road to the quarterback situation soon being cleared up will begin as San Francisco announced that on Monday, July 17 at noon, general admission tickets to the public will be available for training camp. They are $10 with all proceeds going to the 49ers Foundation's mission to educate and empower Bay Area kids. The camp will officially open on Wednesday, July 26.

Read full story
8 comments

Chinese Chicken Salad For a Refreshing Meal

With the weather in the summer seemingly getting hotter over the years, it's amazing to have a meal that can be refreshing and tasty. One of those great dishes is Chinese Chicken Salad. With a tangy dressing, chicken, and crispy vegetables, it is a delicious pleasure on a hot summer night.

Read full story
12 comments
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco's Original Ghirardelli Store Will Celebrate Grand Re-Opening With Free Sundaes

The wait is finally over. After 6 months of extensive renovation, the beloved Original Ghirardelli Ice Cream and Chocolate Shop at Ghirardelli Square in San Francisco has reopened. To reward customers for their patience, they will be giving away free hot fudge sundaes to the first 171 people in line. This is to commemorate 171 years in business in the city of San Francisco. This store made history in 1966 becoming the first business to sell sundaes exclusively. They've confirmed that Multi-Grammy Award Winning artist Kelly Rowland will be cutting the ribbon at 11 am.

Read full story
10 comments

Affogato Is a Delicious & Easy Dessert

If you love coffee and ice cream, affogato is probably one of your favorite desserts. Affogato is an Italian dessert and the translation literally means “drowned”. For the most part, it is delicious ice cream “drowned” in espresso. Some chefs use the term for cold foods that are topped with a liquid. If you are a true hard-core affogato person, you may even use gelato over ice cream. The best and traditional way is to put two scoops of ice cream or gelato and top it with a shot of espresso, a shot of Frangelico Italian Hazelnut liqueur and then topped with chocolate shavings.

Read full story
10 comments
Naperville, IL

Jamie Foxx Seen Again In Public; On the Road to Recovery Despite Rumors

Is he well or isn't he; that is the question. With another sighting, it seems that Jamie Foxx is beginning to answer those questions. While filming on his Netflix movie "Back in Action" is delayed, Foxx was again seen, this time in Chicago returning a purse that he had found. In a short video taken by a gentleman that saw him, Foxx gets into a car and acknowledges fans by giving the Hawaiian “shaka” sign for hang loose. He was smiling and did not limp or look to be hurting in any way.

Read full story
13 comments

Disney CEO Bob Iger Admits Disney Park Prices were Too Aggressive

Especially if you have children, it's hard to beat seeing your kid's faces brighten up from a trip to Disneyland. Young adults have also made going to Disneyland an obsession for their age group, with many getting season passes just to go to the park when they have nothing much else to do.

Read full story
32 comments
Watsonville, CA

The Watsonville Strawberry Festival

One of the most anticipated food festivals in Northern California is the Watsonville Strawberry Festival. This year it will be from August 5-6 at Historic Downtown Watsonville on Main Street and E. Beach Street in Watsonville. The festival is put on by Watsonville Parks and Community Services.

Read full story
11 comments
California State

California Get's $7 million Grant To Support the Vibrant Community Garden Growth

From Silicon Valley to Watts, gardens have become the norm in yards and community gardens. Many have become inspired to grow their own food even if they are surrounded by asphalt in their homes and apartments or by big lawns.

Read full story
10 comments
Mammoth Lakes, CA

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Will Headline The Mammoth Lakes Festival of Beers & Bluesapalooza

The Mammoth Festivals of Beers and Bluesapalooza at Mammoth Lakes is the area's biggest event of the year and a well-anticipated part of the summer fun. It began in 1996 and gives an amazing backdrop of the beautiful pines and water of Mammoth Lakes. The festival is a celebration of Blues music and local craft brews. Some of the best breweries on the west coast will be a part of the celebration.

Read full story
10 comments
Napa County, CA

A Gas Station in Napa County is Serving Delicious Food to Foodies

In a tourist-driven town like Napa, California, there are always businesses that are hidden gems that locals flock to that websites and travel blogs miss. One of those unique places is in Yountville, California in the Napa Valley.

Read full story
14 comments
Saint Helena, CA

The Napa Valley Beer & BBQ Will Be on Sunday at Tre Posti's in St Helena

The Napa Valley Beer & BBQ battle will be on Sunday, July, 9 from 3 to 6 pm at Tre Posti on 641 Main St, in St Helena, California. Tre Posti Chef Nash Cognetti will be cooking delicious barbecue to go with the craft beers and wine that are served during this event. You can click on the “Tickets On Sale Now” orange button on their website to purchase tickets. No one under the age of 21 will be allowed to enter the event.

Read full story
9 comments

Master Chef Thomas Keller's Amazing Career & His 3 Ingredient Roasted Chicken

If there is anyone that can say they learned from the school of hard knocks it's chef Thomas Keller. As a teen, he started cooking at his mother's restaurant and washed dishes at the Palm Beach Yacht Club. French Master chef Roland Henin discovered him while working as a cook in Rhode Island. Eventually, he trained abroad in several Michelin-star restaurants in Paris.

Read full story
11 comments
Los Angeles, CA

The Celebrity Chef Pop-Up Restaurant Netflix Bites in Los Angeles Is Open & Taking Reservations

Netflix is opening up a new pop-up restaurant in Los Angeles. It has just opened and will be open for 3 months. “Netflix Bites” is now booked for the next few weeks. What is a pop-up restaurant? According to Wikipedia, it is a restaurant that is usually run out of a home, food trucks, festivals, or even via existing restaurants. They are not new and have been very popular in Britain and Australia in the last 25 years or so. They have also been popular in the US, especially via food trucks. During the pandemic, they greatly increased in popularity due to some losing their restaurants or out of the necessity to make money. The desire to do a pop-up restaurant is to mostly get rid of the start-up cost of opening one.

Read full story
11 comments

Carrie Underwood Will Headline the Arts For All Gala During the Festival Napa Valley

One of the more enjoyable and affordable concert series is the Festival Napa Valley. Some of the great young talents of the opera and music world share their musical gifts in the beautiful setting of Napa Valley. What is more amazing is the ticket prices. Come and see some extremely gifted musicians for only $3 per ticket for almost all of the performances. They also state that donations for the cause of sharing the arts are also greatly appreciated.

Read full story
10 comments
San Diego, CA

Summer Time Means Eating Fish Tacos

Nothing says California, beach, and summer like a fish taco. A great pico de gallo will set it off into something special. Some love it with corn tortillas while others go the European route using flour tortillas. Either way, it's hard to beat this street food staple.

Read full story
13 comments
Los Angeles, CA

The Viper Room On The Sunset Strip Will Be Rebuilt & Modernized

The famous Viper Room looks like it will be modernized after the original building is torn down. Another original building on the famed Los Angeles Sunset Strip is going to be rebuilt to create a more modern feel and experience. The owner of the Viper Room is hoping that this will rejuvenate the iconic music venue. Many locals feel is just another way of putting another hotel and disrespecting its past.

Read full story
14 comments
California State

Several California Amusement Parks Will Have Fireworks Displays on the 4th of July

Several California theme parks will have fireworks displays to share tonight to celebrate the 4th of July celebration with most starting at 9:20 pm to 9:30 pm. If you are at the parks, obviously the fireworks are free but many enjoy seeing the fireworks from outside the park as well.

Read full story
8 comments

Gordon Ramsay Has Another Hit in Food Stars on Fox; His Spicy Chilli Beef Asian Wrap

Gordon Ramsay has had several hit shows, and it looks like his newest show on Fox called Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars is another success. According to the Fox website, the show has competitors split into teams and tasked with creating a food shack on the beach.

Read full story
14 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy