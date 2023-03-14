Irish Apple Cake for a Snack or Dessert

James Patrick

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28dLHW_0lIsUQfI00
Irish Apple Cake is a delicious snack or dessertPhoto bymashed.com website

I remember going to a friend's house whose grandparents grew up in Ireland before they came to America. They always seemed to have amazing food for me to try. From stews to potato dishes, it was a great treat. One of those treats was an Irish Apple Cake.

Apple Cake in England & Ireland:

According to Wikipedia Irish Apple Cake has different recipes and textures for different parts of the world.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Apple_cake

England and Ireland have excellent apple-growing weather and this dessert is very popular there. What makes this cake so good is the contrast and taste balance. The cake is dense, buttery, and sweet. With the granny smith apples, you have a contrasting tartness to even out the flavor. Then add a nice streusel on top and you have something special. Some will even top it with custard.

The French Version, Tarte Tatin:

The most famous apple cake is the French Version called a tarte tatin. It was invented in the 19th century by the Tatin sisters. It is considered an upside-down apple pie. You can conveniently cook it in frying pans or cast iron skillets. It’s usually made with butter, sugar, and apples that are put in the pan first to give it a caramel flavor. It’s often finished in the oven. A pastry filling lines it and it’s usually served warm.

Tips On Making a Good Apple Cake:

To make a good apple cake you have to keep the wet ingredients at room temperature. Also, remember that you can either use white sugar or brown sugar. Brown sugar can be used to create a deeper flavor due to the molasses in it. If you don’t have a food processor, do it by hand but don’t over mix it.

Irish Apple Cake Recipe:

https://www.mashed.com/792644/irish-apple-cake-recipe/

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 55 minutes

Servings: 12 Servings

Ingredients

  • ¾ cup sugar, divided
  • 12 tablespoons butter, room temperature, divided
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 2 large eggs
  • 2 cups all-purpose flour, divided
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • ½ teaspoon salt, divided
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • ¼ cup milk
  • 4 medium Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored, and diced
  • 2 tablespoons rolled oats

Directions

  1. Preheat your oven to 350 F, then lightly grease a 9-inch round baking pan. Set aside.
  2. In a large bowl, cream together 8 tablespoons butter and ½ cup sugar until light and fluffy.
  3. Add in the vanilla extract and eggs and mix until well combined.
  4. In a separate medium bowl, whisk together 1 ½ cup flour, baking powder, ¼ teaspoon salt, and cinnamon.
  5. Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients, then add in the milk and mix until a sticky batter forms. Fold in the diced apples. Spread the batter into the prepared baking pan.
  6. In the bowl of a food processor add the remaining ¼ cup sugar, 4 tablespoons butter, ½ cup flour, ¼ teaspoon salt, and rolled oats. Pulse the mixture together until coarse crumbs form. Spoon the topping over the cake batter in an even layer.
  7. Bake in the preheated oven for 55-60 minutes, until the top is golden brown and a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. Let the cake cool completely, then remove it from the pan and serve.

