Man Who Abandoned Dog & Was Caught on Video is Arrested by Dallas Police

Ramiro Zuniga 41, was arrested by the Dallas Police Department's Animal Cruelty Unit for abandoning his dog Photo by wfaa.com website

The Dallas Police Department's Animal Cruelty Unit arrested Ramiro Zuniga, 41, for cruelty to non-livestock animals.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=91oYeCfdcL8

Zuniga was caught on video abandoning their young family dog on the 9000 block of Teagarden Road in Dallas. In the video, the dog wagged its tail and followed the owner's vehicle almost getting hit by a passing car. Thankfully the friendly, young German Shepherd was caught with only a small leg injury due to the ordeal. Authorities are taking care of it.

People are “animal dumping” all over the country with many in rural areas stating that they’ve seen it over and over. In 2021 20-year-old Sebastian Acosta dumped and killed 2 dogs in the same area. He was also caught and sentenced to 6 1/2 years in jail. He used heavy logs to kill the dogs & the video is very disturbing.

https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/local/20-year-old-mesquite-man-sentenced-to-prison-for-death-of-two-puppies/2834489/

Animal advocate and founder of the Dowdy Ferry Animal Coalition Jeremy Boss placed camera's in the area to catch offenders. He said in 6 years leading up to 2021, there have been an unimaginable 800 dogs discovered in the Teagarden & Dowdy Ferry Road area alone.

The link between animal cruelty and violence has become so strong that even the FBI is doing studies on it. One FBI study, showed that “Seventy-five percent of abused women who have companion animals report a history of their companion animal being threatened or intentionally harmed by their intimate partner, with children being present and witnessing the violence over 90% of the time”.

https://leb.fbi.gov/articles/featured-articles/the-link-between-animal-cruelty-and-human-violence#:~:text=Animal%20cruelty%20is%20a%20predictor,and%20sexual%20abuse%20of%20children.

If you see anyone dumping animals or being cruel to them, please contact the local authorities immediately. If you have to give up your dog, please give it to the nearest "NO KILL" Animal Shelter.