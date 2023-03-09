New Orleans, LA

Why NFL QB Derek Carr was NEVER Going to Sign with The New York Jets and Chose to Land Softly in New Orleans

James Patrick

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZUkO8_0lD34cQc00
Derek Carr signs with the Saints over the New York JetsPhoto byGetty Images

Every off-season NFL fans love to talk about what their teams might do, and the media more than happily obliges.

The Derek Carr situation is the latest rumor that didn't pan out. The second fans of the Raiders heard rumors of him signing with the Jets though, made many laugh. Most said there was NO WAY he was signing with the Jets and they were right.

Derek Carr & the Cold:

Here are Carr’s stats in the cold. The New York media tried to say it wasn’t that bad because the opponents were mostly good teams. Carr is a Southern California boy, and like most of us from California, we don’t like cold.

https://jetsxfactor.com/2023/02/22/ny-jets-derek-carr-cold-weather-stats/

Carr would have had to play in Buffalo, New England, and New York if he signed with the Jets. Now plays in a division that has 2 domes and 2 warm weather teams.

Division & Quarterbacks:

The Jets are up-and-coming and have potential. The problem is they are in the same division as the Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen, and another team with talent the Miami Dolphins. You also can never count out Bill Belichick and the Patriots.

Carr now goes to the worst division in the NFL that did not have a team with a winning record last year. He goes from a division with Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, & a probable bounce-back year with Russell Wilson and new head coach Sean Payton to a division that has every team changing quarterbacks for the first time in 50 years!

https://sports.yahoo.com/saints-addition-of-derek-carr-means-nfc-south-will-become-1st-division-to-replace-every-qb-since-1973-224906263.html

From the Fire of New York to Disneyland in New Orleans:

The media, podcasters, and writers in New Orleans already are paying homage to Carr and the love fest will be in full force. Carr is a charming guy who famously told Raider fans if he couldn’t play for the Raiders he’d retire. He always makes you feel good and will never tarnish the team's image off of the field. The media and fan base in New York would have eaten him alive when things didn’t go well.

So the next time you see so many reactions to NFL rumors, do the math. One plus one does equal 2.

# Derek Carr# New York Jets# New Orleans Saints# NFL# Football

Comments / 16

James Patrick

Writer & Host of The Forum Celebrity Podcast. I conduct Celebrity Interviews and cover Pop Culture & Trending News Stories! I've been a featured guest on several radio shows & podcasts. Twitter: @realjamespat

Fairfield, CA
4K followers

