Brian Laundrie's Mother Roberta Explains "Burn After Reading" Letter in the Gabby Petito Case

Gabby Petito took a photo showing the abuse she has undergone Photo by Photo Taken by Gabby Petito released through Parker & McConkie

A letter that Brian Laundrie’s mother Roberta wrote that said on the envelope “Burn After Reading” has been explained by her in a sworn affidavit. Gabby Petito’s family's lawyer saw part of it last summer in a regional FBI office and wants it included as evidence in the Petito's civil lawsuit against the Laundrie's following Gabby's murder.

https://www.fox13news.com/news/brian-laundries-mom-breaks-silence-on-controversial-letter-burn-after-reading

According to several news outlets, Roberta Laundrie explained that the letter was written in the summer of 2021 & that it had nothing to do with Gabby’s death.

https://thehill.com/homenews/3887493-brian-laundries-mother-explains-burn-after-reading-letter-sought-in-gabby-petito-lawsuit/

“Although I do not know the exact date I wrote the letter, I do know that I wrote it and gave it to Brian before Brian and Gabby left Florida for New York which was on June 2, 2021,” said Roberta Laundrie. She stated that she was trying to reconnect with Brian and Burn After Writing was a children's book that was a joke between them & Gabby, and that’s why she wrote Burn After Reading on the envelope.

Last summer, Gabby Petito’s family Attorney Patrick Reilly released a bombshell saying he saw a letter in a local FBI regional office from Roberta Laundrie written to her son Brian. In his request to obtain evidence, Reilly said, "This request would also include the note that Roberta Laundrie wrote to Brian Laundrie which she offered to bring a shovel to help bury the body. This note was released to the custody of Mr. Bertolino on Friday, June 24, 2022, by the FBI."

Reilly also said the words, “Burn after Reading” were on the envelope which contained the letter.

https://abc7chicago.com/brian-laundrie-letter-mother-gabby-petito-update/12814967/

Many legal analysts at the time said that because there was no date on it, it would be difficult to prove that this letter was written after Petito was murdered and before Brian Laundrie took his life.