Beloved Major League Baseball Announcer Passes Away Suddenly

Dave Wills, much beloved baseball announcer of the Tampa Bay Rays has passed away at the age of 58. Photo by Will Vragovic /Tampa Bay Rays

Tampa Bay Rays announcer Dave Wills who was half of their announcing team along with Andy Freed, passed away early Sunday morning. He was 58 years old. Last year Wills talked about having a heart condition where he had irregular beats but that he had seen a doctor and he seemed fine.

Dave's partner Andy Freed says goodbye on Twitter

https://twitter.com/AndrewFreed33/status/1632442533501362176

Wills and Freed were hired in 2005 and usually switched from analyst to color play-by-play every 3 innings. Dave was a part of the announcing team that called the 2008 and 2020 World Series appearances by the Rays. They lost to the Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers respectively.

It didn’t take long for writers, coaches, and former players to chime in on social media. Tampa Bay Times reported on Rays Manager and friend Kevin Cash being especially hurt by the news. He immediately went to visit with Wills’ family. Cash commented, “Shocking, sad, heartbreaking covers all of it. You have a choice to certainly think about the sadness of it, but you can also think about the person that he was and what he meant to all of us. The number of conversations you have over nine years, every day for six-seven months, and to be able to call him one of your closest buddies that you see every single night, it was an honor to have known him for that stretch.’'

https://www.tampabay.com/sports/rays/2023/03/05/rays-radio-dave-wills-dies-andy-freed-stuart-sternberg/

Wills was known for bringing the game to life behind the microphone, and for being a kind and gracious man. And before coming to Tampa, he got to be on the announce crew of his childhood team the Chicago White Sox for 11 years. The White Sox and Rays team pages on social media honored him. He is survived by his wife Liz, and their 2 children Alex and Michelle.

Both Tampa Bay & the Chicago White Sox honored Dave on social media.

https://twitter.com/whitesox/status/1632429447415758848