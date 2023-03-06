Patrick Mahomes Brother In Investigation of Assault at A Kansas Restaurant

Super Bowl winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes takes a photo with his brother Jackson Photo by Jackson Mahomes Instagram via people.com website

It seems that Patrick Mahomes’ biggest challenge in his career just might be keeping his brother and wife out of the spotlight.

According to a report by TMZ, Mahomes little brother Jackson has been charged with sexual assault and physically assaulting another staff member at Aspen’s Restaurant & Lounge in Overland, Kansas. The 40-year-old owner Aspen Vaughn gave police video surveillance of a young man forcibly grabbing her from behind and kissing her forcibly not once but twice. Jackson also was in a private area with his entourage when an employee stated that he smelled marijuana and asked them to stop smoking it. The employee was then pushed out of the room and told to scram. Jackson’s lawyer said that he will be exonerated and did nothing wrong. According to TMZ, the police have stated that they will go on with the investigation with or without her but she's agreed to help.

https://www.tmz.com/2023/03/04/patrick-mahomes-brother-jackson-investigated-sexual-assault-restaurant-owner/

Jackson is no stranger to controversy. He was seen laughing and dancing on the field on deceased legend Sean Taylor’s number after the Chiefs beat Washington. He has poured water on opposing fans and when he wasn’t allowed to do what he wanted in a bar, he trashed it in an online review. The response from the SoT bar reported by rollingstone.com is what some feel about him. “We are sorry that we set boundaries that you tried to ignore. Often people with unearned status and a sense of entitlement think they are above the rules and will lash out at the employee enforcing them.”

https://www.rollingstone.com/culture/culture-news/super-bowl-tiktok-jackson-patrick-mahomes-1234676172/

This is the sadness in our culture; people become famous for just being affiliated with someone famous. Kim Kardashian made it into a billion-dollar empire starting with her friendship with Paris Hilton. Jackson Mahomes has used the fame of his older brother to get 1 million followers on his tik tok account and to garnish sponsors.