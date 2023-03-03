New York Pizzeria Made Famous by John Travolta's Opening Scene in Saturday Night Fever Has Closed

John Travolta speaks in front of Lenny's. The pizzeria made famous by Travolta's opening scene in Saturday Night Fever has closed Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images

A New York Institution is closing.

No, it’s not a corporation or a big business. It's a family-owned pizzeria in Brooklyn that was made famous by John Travolta.

After 70 years, the pizzeria Lenny’s has closed. Lenny’s became famous as the Pizza place John Travolta’s character Tony Manero ate at while strutting down the street in the opening of Saturday Night Fever. He ordered two slices and ate them one on top of the other called a double-decker. This launched an amazing career and a cultural phenomenon. For many Americans especially Italian Americans, this is on a lot of all-time movie lists.

Relive the opening moment of Saturday Night Fever.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CakkJDWmzAc

The owner Frank Giordano has owned the popular pizza place for 40 years and has decided to retire. In a heartfelt message on their Facebook page, Frank’s daughter Josephine told their loyal customers the news.

“It’s bittersweet to inform you guys that we are closing our doors after so many years. My dad is finally retiring at 77 years old. We thankfully have done very well and felt it was best to close once my dad was ready. It’s time for him and me to enjoy our families. We want to thank everyone who has allowed us to serve them. Stay tuned for family fun videos and photos and more. Thanks so much. This is a very emotional time for us. We ask that you be respectful. Thanks, Josephine”.

https://www.facebook.com/BrooklynPizzaKing/posts/pfbid02XpmHNpT1uwXqCMyWW6Sow5hnbsxg1QKuxtqAbMti3yQuaQZcTCfndCqEbNWPLzRFl

New York celebrated “John Travolta Day” on June 12, 2018, in front of Lenny’s. New York State Senator Marty Golden introduced him. Travolta wore his famous white suit & he and his wife Kelly Preston enjoyed the hospitality and of course some pizza. Hundreds of people lined the streets and Travolta posed for photos and shook hands.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PRB16n5NHXs

Sadly few things stay the same in life but the memories of Lenny’s and Saturday Night Fever will live on forever in an iconic scene in a movie that time will never forget.