Beef Stew for Any Cold Night

Delicious & Hearty Beef Stew is amazing on a cold night Photo by savorynothings.com website

One of the best dishes on a cold night is beef stew. It may seem intimidating but it’s a straightforward meal that anyone can make.

Tips and Variations:

Remember to make the stew to your taste. There are no right or wrong answers. There are endless recipes but these are the main things I do when I make a beef stew. The first thing is the meat. I usually use 2-3 pounds of chuck roast and cut it up into 1 to 1 ½ inch pieces. Remember to make sure to brown the meat really well.

I love potatoes in my stew and the 2 I use the most are Yukon golds or red potatoes. You can use baby potatoes or cut them into 1 to 1 ½ inch pieces like the meat.

Some use balsamic vinegar for a tang and sweetness but I don't use it. I feel the tomato paste in the dish adds enough sweetness.

I think some stews go way overboard on the garlic. Some recipes call for 8-12 cloves of garlic which I think is way too much. I use 1-3 cloves. As far as the wine goes, I use a cup of merlot or a pinot noir. Too much wine can ruin the dish so don’t go overboard.

If you are using a crock pot, you can put it on low for 7-8 hours or high for 3 ½ to 4 hours. Add peas at the end and I always sneak in some green beans if I have them on hand. Mashed potatoes are my favorite side dish. This recipe from chef Jessica Randhawa is how I’ve been making it for years. Please visit her website for some great recipes!

https://theforkedspoon.com/beef-stew-recipe/

Beef Stew Recipe:

Prep Time: 25 minutes

Cook Time: 2 ½ hours

Total Time: 2 hours and 55 minutes

Servings: 4-6 servings

Ingredients:

2 tablespoon olive oil



2-3 pounds chuck roast - cut into 1-inch pieces



1 large yellow onion, diced



3 large carrots peeled and sliced into 1-inch pieces



2-3 cloves of garlic minced



2 bay leaves



1 teaspoon salt



1 teaspoon ground black pepper



1 teaspoon dried thyme



½ teaspoon dried rosemary



3 tablespoons all-purpose flour



3 cups low-sodium beef broth or beef stock



1 cup red wine (preferably merlot or pinot noir)



2 pounds Yukon gold or red potatoes cut into 1-inch pieces



chopped parsley to garnish



Instructions: