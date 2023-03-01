Beef Stew for Any Cold Night

One of the best dishes on a cold night is beef stew. It may seem intimidating but it’s a straightforward meal that anyone can make.
Tips and Variations:
Remember to make the stew to your taste. There are no right or wrong answers. There are endless recipes but these are the main things I do when I make a beef stew. The first thing is the meat. I usually use 2-3 pounds of chuck roast and cut it up into 1 to 1 ½ inch pieces. Remember to make sure to brown the meat really well.
I love potatoes in my stew and the 2 I use the most are Yukon golds or red potatoes. You can use baby potatoes or cut them into 1 to 1 ½ inch pieces like the meat.
Some use balsamic vinegar for a tang and sweetness but I don't use it. I feel the tomato paste in the dish adds enough sweetness.
I think some stews go way overboard on the garlic. Some recipes call for 8-12 cloves of garlic which I think is way too much. I use 1-3 cloves. As far as the wine goes, I use a cup of merlot or a pinot noir. Too much wine can ruin the dish so don’t go overboard.
If you are using a crock pot, you can put it on low for 7-8 hours or high for 3 ½ to 4 hours. Add peas at the end and I always sneak in some green beans if I have them on hand. Mashed potatoes are my favorite side dish. This recipe from chef Jessica Randhawa is how I’ve been making it for years. Please visit her website for some great recipes!
https://theforkedspoon.com/beef-stew-recipe/
Beef Stew Recipe:
Prep Time: 25 minutes
Cook Time: 2 ½ hours
Total Time: 2 hours and 55 minutes
Servings: 4-6 servings
Ingredients:
- 2 tablespoon olive oil
- 2-3 pounds chuck roast - cut into 1-inch pieces
- 1 large yellow onion, diced
- 3 large carrots peeled and sliced into 1-inch pieces
- 2-3 cloves of garlic minced
- 2 bay leaves
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 teaspoon dried thyme
- ½ teaspoon dried rosemary
- 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 3 cups low-sodium beef broth or beef stock
- 1 cup red wine (preferably merlot or pinot noir)
- 2 pounds Yukon gold or red potatoes cut into 1-inch pieces
- chopped parsley to garnish
Instructions:
- Heat the olive oil in a large pot or Dutch oven set over high heat. Add the beef and cook until browned, approximately 6-8 minutes.
- Remove the beef from the pot and set it aside on a clean plate. Reserve any cooking liquid left behind in the pot.
- Add an additional tablespoon of olive oil to the same pot that was used to brown the meat and set over medium heat. Add the onions and the carrots and sauté until the onions have turned translucent, about 5 minutes.
- Add the garlic, bay leaves, salt, black pepper, thyme, and rosemary, mixing well to combine. Cook for 2-3 minutes or until the herbs and garlic become fragrant.
- Sprinkle the vegetables with flour and mix well to combine.
- Slowly stir in the wine and beef broth and bring it to a simmer. Return the beef and reserved cooking liquid back to the pot and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low, cover with a lid, and gently simmer for 60-90 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Remove the lid and carefully add the potatoes to the pot. Cover and simmer for an additional 25-30 minutes, or until the potatoes are fork-tender.
- Serve with biscuits and freshly minced parsley to garnish if desired.
