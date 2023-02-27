Warm The Winter Months with Oven-Baked Barbecue Ribs

Delicious and easy oven-baked barbecue ribs Photo by doo on Unsplash

The cold spell we are having in the United States makes people crave Spring and Summer. When it starts snowing in San Francisco & Los Angeles, something crazy is going on. One great way to combat the cold weather is by cooking and eating foods that remind us of warmer times. One of those foods for me is ribs.

Oven-Baked Barbecue Ribs:

I like to cook oven-baked barbecue ribs during the cold months. They are easy to do and will heat the house while cooking for an extra plus which is cheaper than having the heat on for most households.

The first thing you will need to do is to get rid of the membrane on the bottom of the ribs. It is tough, doesn’t melt down when cooked, and has no flavor or nutritional value. It also inhibits the marinade or spice rub to penetrate the rib. Famous Chef Jacques Pepin says the easiest way to get rid of it is to get a pairing knife, cut a bit of the membrane off of the rib and grab it with a paper towel and pull it right off.

Another great thing is that you can use your own barbecue sauce and spice blend or rub, or you can use your favorite store-bought brands. Even if it’s a store-bought item, you can still add spices and flavors for it to meet your taste needs.

However you do it, please treat yourself and your family during these cold months to some great oven-baked barbecue ribs. This one by Karina of cafedelites.com is one I love. Visit her page for other great recipes!

Oven Baked Barbecue Ribs:

https://cafedelites.com/oven-barbecue-ribs/#recipe

Prep Time: 10 mins

Cook Time: 2 hrs & 15 mins

Total Time: 2 hrs & 25 mins

Ingredients

RIBS & Spice Rub:

4 pounds baby back pork ribs (beef ribs are ok too)



(Use your own spice rub or use this below)

2 teaspoons garlic powder



1 teaspoon onion powder



2 teaspoons paprika



2 teaspoons salt



1 teaspoon cracked black pepper



½ teaspoon cumin



1 teaspoon chili or Cayenne powder (optional)



2 tablespoons olive oil



SAUCE:

2 cups barbecue sauce (your own or store bought)



3 tablespoons minced garlic



2 tablespoons olive oil



1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce



½-1 tablespoon cayenne pepper (optional)



1 teaspoon salt





Instructions