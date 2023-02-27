Warm The Winter Months with Oven-Baked Barbecue Ribs

James Patrick

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0phT0P_0l13N5cn00
Delicious and easy oven-baked barbecue ribsPhoto bydooonUnsplash

The cold spell we are having in the United States makes people crave Spring and Summer. When it starts snowing in San Francisco & Los Angeles, something crazy is going on. One great way to combat the cold weather is by cooking and eating foods that remind us of warmer times. One of those foods for me is ribs.

Oven-Baked Barbecue Ribs:

I like to cook oven-baked barbecue ribs during the cold months. They are easy to do and will heat the house while cooking for an extra plus which is cheaper than having the heat on for most households.

The first thing you will need to do is to get rid of the membrane on the bottom of the ribs. It is tough, doesn’t melt down when cooked, and has no flavor or nutritional value. It also inhibits the marinade or spice rub to penetrate the rib. Famous Chef Jacques Pepin says the easiest way to get rid of it is to get a pairing knife, cut a bit of the membrane off of the rib and grab it with a paper towel and pull it right off.

Another great thing is that you can use your own barbecue sauce and spice blend or rub, or you can use your favorite store-bought brands. Even if it’s a store-bought item, you can still add spices and flavors for it to meet your taste needs.

However you do it, please treat yourself and your family during these cold months to some great oven-baked barbecue ribs. This one by Karina of cafedelites.com is one I love. Visit her page for other great recipes!

Oven Baked Barbecue Ribs:

https://cafedelites.com/oven-barbecue-ribs/#recipe

Prep Time: 10 mins

Cook Time: 2 hrs & 15 mins

Total Time: 2 hrs & 25 mins

Ingredients

RIBS & Spice Rub:

  • 4 pounds baby back pork ribs (beef ribs are ok too)

(Use your own spice rub or use this below)

  • 2 teaspoons garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon onion powder
  • 2 teaspoons paprika
  • 2 teaspoons salt
  • 1 teaspoon cracked black pepper
  • ½ teaspoon cumin
  • 1 teaspoon chili or Cayenne powder (optional)
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil

SAUCE:

  • 2 cups barbecue sauce (your own or store bought)
  • 3 tablespoons minced garlic
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • ½-1 tablespoon cayenne pepper (optional)
  • 1 teaspoon salt

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F
  • Peel off tough membrane that covers the underside/bony side of the ribs. Place on a baking sheet or tray lined with foil (or parchment paper).
  • Use your own spice rub or Combine together garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, salt, pepper, cumin and chili or Cayenne. Sprinkle seasoning over ribs and drizzle with oil. Rub the seasoning all over the ribs on both sides. Cover tray with foil and bake for 2 hours.
  • During the last 5 minutes of cook time, mix together sauce ingredients.
  • Remove ribs from the oven, remove foil and spread the tops of the ribs with the barbecue sauce mixture.
  • Increase oven temperature to 460°F. Return ribs to the oven, uncovered, and bake for a further 10 minutes. Change oven settings to broil (or grill) on medium-high heat to lightly char and caramelize the edges (about 3 minutes).
  • Rest for 10 minutes to allow the juices to recirculate back into the meat before slicing.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# barbecue# ribs# cold# winter# recipe

Comments / 22

Published by

Writer & Host of The Forum Celebrity Podcast. I conduct Celebrity Interviews and cover Pop Culture & Trending News Stories! I've been a featured guest on several radio shows & podcasts. Twitter: @realjamespat

Fairfield, CA
4K followers

More from James Patrick

Tampa, FL

Beloved Major League Baseball Announcer Passes Away Suddenly

Tampa Bay Rays announcer Dave Wills who was half of their announcing team along with Andy Freed, passed away early Sunday morning. He was 58 years old. Last year Wills talked about having a heart condition where he had irregular beats but that he had seen a doctor and he seemed fine.

Read full story
25 comments

Patrick Mahomes Brother In Investigation of Assault at A Kansas Restaurant

It seems that Patrick Mahomes’ biggest challenge in his career just might be keeping his brother and wife out of the spotlight. According to a report by TMZ, Mahomes little brother Jackson has been charged with sexual assault and physically assaulting another staff member at Aspen’s Restaurant & Lounge in Overland, Kansas. The 40-year-old owner Aspen Vaughn gave police video surveillance of a young man forcibly grabbing her from behind and kissing her forcibly not once but twice. Jackson also was in a private area with his entourage when an employee stated that he smelled marijuana and asked them to stop smoking it. The employee was then pushed out of the room and told to scram. Jackson’s lawyer said that he will be exonerated and did nothing wrong. According to TMZ, the police have stated that they will go on with the investigation with or without her but she's agreed to help.

Read full story
13 comments
Brooklyn, NY

New York Pizzeria Made Famous by John Travolta's Opening Scene in Saturday Night Fever Has Closed

A New York Institution is closing. No, it’s not a corporation or a big business. It's a family-owned pizzeria in Brooklyn that was made famous by John Travolta. After 70 years, the pizzeria Lenny’s has closed. Lenny’s became famous as the Pizza place John Travolta’s character Tony Manero ate at while strutting down the street in the opening of Saturday Night Fever. He ordered two slices and ate them one on top of the other called a double-decker. This launched an amazing career and a cultural phenomenon. For many Americans especially Italian Americans, this is on a lot of all-time movie lists.

Read full story
17 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Foo Fighters Lead Singer Dave Grohl Spends 24 hours cooking & serving at a Southern California Homeless Shelter

Foo Fighters front man and former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl’s acts of kindness are of legend. He puts his money where his mouth is about supporting his fellow man. For 24 hours, Grohl and friends were at a Southern California Shelter preparing a barbecue for hundreds of homeless people who were touched by his act of kindness. What made it special is that they did this during a storm under adverse conditions, while the founder Of Hope the Mission Ken Craft, and president Rowan Vansleve were in the middle of a 21-day fundraising run from Las Vegas to Los Angeles.

Read full story
37 comments

Beef Stew for Any Cold Night

One of the best dishes on a cold night is beef stew. It may seem intimidating but it’s a straightforward meal that anyone can make. Remember to make the stew to your taste. There are no right or wrong answers. There are endless recipes but these are the main things I do when I make a beef stew. The first thing is the meat. I usually use 2-3 pounds of chuck roast and cut it up into 1 to 1 ½ inch pieces. Remember to make sure to brown the meat really well.

Read full story
21 comments
San Francisco, CA

A Legendary San Francisco Media Personality is still Missing

The San Francisco Police Department has requested the help of the public in locating a legendary radio and television personality. Jeffrey Vandergrift who is better known as JV, is the host of "The JV Show" on the San Francisco Radio station Wild 94.9. He has been missing since Thursday night. He was last seen on the 200 block of King Street in San Francisco and if you see him, please call 911.

Read full story
55 comments

Aaron Rodgers Leaves Retreat, Lamar Jackson Won't Talk; Derek Carr, NFL Contract Saga Update

The off-season quarterback saga continues with Lamar Jackson and Aaron Rodgers still with their futures up in the air. Let’s look at the latest. The media and fans online had a field day talking about Aaron Rodgers retreat in Oregon which is void of light. In reality, all of the rooms have electrical lighting but that doesn’t make for a good story.

Read full story
11 comments

A Keoke Coffee For Cold Winter or Fall Nights

For the winter and fall months, it’s hard to beat a great hot Kahlua drink. There are dozens of recipes depending on the strength of the drink that you’d like. For now, we will concentrate on one of the most classic ways to drink it.

Read full story
20 comments

Hill Street Blues & Murder One Actress Barbara Bosson passes away at the age of 83

In a time when the world lost the likes of Stella Stevens, Raquel Welch & Richard Belzer, Hollywood has another sad loss. Barbara Bosson who is best remembered for playing Fay Furillo the high-strung but sensitive ex-wife of Captain Frank Furillo on the iconic television show Hill Street Blues has passed away at the age of 83. Her passing was announced by her son Jesse Bochco on social media.

Read full story
15 comments

The Latest NFL odds for Super Bowl LVIII in 2024

What a year for the NFL oddsmakers, and it all ended with the Kansas City Chiefs beating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. Last Summer when the sportsbooks were laying the favorites to win the 2023 Super Bowl, it seemed like a no-brainer on who the top teams were. Something happened on the way to the circus though. Many of the favorites had horrible years.

Read full story
14 comments
Wannaska, MN

People feed Pop-Tarts and cat food before bear was rescued from being stuck in ice

It looks like another bear makes the headlines. In the last 2 years especially, bears have made the news often. From being seen in backyards, telephone poles and even inside houses, the interactions between man and bear have been many. Neighbors near the community of Wannaska, Minnesota tried in a strange way to help a bear in trouble.

Read full story
13 comments

Hummus or Salsa Recipe

It's almost super Sunday which means Super Bowl party foods like hummus and salsa will be a popular item!. Hummus has been made for centuries. Tahini and chickpeas (also names garbanzo beans) are the base of this tasty treat. What's also convenient is that using canned garbanzo beans are convenient and still taste amazing.

Read full story
24 comments

The Mission Burrito Recipe

The amazing Mission burrito. Some of my fondest memories as a young man were being able to visit relatives like my uncle Phil and my Grandma and Grandpa. I remember spending the night at my grandma's house in my college days and being woken up by the smell of amazing flour tortillas made by her.

Read full story
18 comments

Bananas Foster For a Change of Pace Dessert

A last-minute masterpiece. From social media pages to people wanting to cook more at home, more and more people are making meals, desserts, and baked goods. Sometimes it’s hard to find a unique dish that is fun to make and also something different. Enter Bananas Foster.

Read full story
20 comments

Why the NFL Has Failed at Drafting Quarterbacks & How They Can Fix It

It’s now considered a crap shoot. The NFL combine started in 1982. It was small and wasn’t an important thing for players at the time. Game films and interviews were the main things used to draft a player. Just like the draft, the NFL and ESPN used their marketing genius to eventually make it into an important part of the NFL experience.

Read full story
11 comments

Flourless Chocolate Cake

Flourless chocolate cake is an amazing dessert. Most sit-down restaurants try to have some variation of it in-house. The deep, rich chocolate taste and smooth mouth feel make it a popular item. Some may feel that it’s hard to make but in reality, it’s easier than you think.

Read full story
16 comments

TV Shows of the Past

These are 5 of the most influential but unheralded shows of the past. After 2 made for tv movies garnished huge ratings, CBS decided to do the Kolchak series. The creator of the X-Files Christ Carter was a huge Kolchak fan and is very loud about saying this was the key tv inspiration for X-Files. It also has a huge cult following that celebrated it's 50th anniversary.

Read full story
40 comments
Franklin, TN

Somewhere Tony Bourdain is smiling; In-N-Out Burger Announces small expansion East

Somewhere Anthony Bourdain is smiling. Anthony Bourdain once called In-N-Out Burger his favorite restaurant in Los Angeles. Gordon Ramsey said it’s one of his favorite snacks in America. They’ve also always wanted them to expand.

Read full story
21 comments

Information released for Wrestler Jay Briscoe's Funeral which will be Live-Streamed on Sunday January 29th on Youtube

Family friend and spokesperson Josh Wharton has announced on his Facebook Page the information on the funeral of beloved wrestler Jay Briscoe. Jay's real name is Jamin Pugh. It will be on the Laurel School District's Youtube page.

Read full story
20 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy