Warm The Winter Months with Oven-Baked Barbecue Ribs

The cold spell we are having in the United States makes people crave Spring and Summer. When it starts snowing in San Francisco & Los Angeles, something crazy is going on. One great way to combat the cold weather is by cooking and eating foods that remind us of warmer times. One of those foods for me is ribs.
Oven-Baked Barbecue Ribs:
I like to cook oven-baked barbecue ribs during the cold months. They are easy to do and will heat the house while cooking for an extra plus which is cheaper than having the heat on for most households.
The first thing you will need to do is to get rid of the membrane on the bottom of the ribs. It is tough, doesn’t melt down when cooked, and has no flavor or nutritional value. It also inhibits the marinade or spice rub to penetrate the rib. Famous Chef Jacques Pepin says the easiest way to get rid of it is to get a pairing knife, cut a bit of the membrane off of the rib and grab it with a paper towel and pull it right off.
Another great thing is that you can use your own barbecue sauce and spice blend or rub, or you can use your favorite store-bought brands. Even if it’s a store-bought item, you can still add spices and flavors for it to meet your taste needs.
However you do it, please treat yourself and your family during these cold months to some great oven-baked barbecue ribs. This one by Karina of cafedelites.com is one I love. Visit her page for other great recipes!
Oven Baked Barbecue Ribs:
https://cafedelites.com/oven-barbecue-ribs/#recipe
Prep Time: 10 mins
Cook Time: 2 hrs & 15 mins
Total Time: 2 hrs & 25 mins
Ingredients
RIBS & Spice Rub:
- 4 pounds baby back pork ribs (beef ribs are ok too)
(Use your own spice rub or use this below)
- 2 teaspoons garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 2 teaspoons paprika
- 2 teaspoons salt
- 1 teaspoon cracked black pepper
- ½ teaspoon cumin
- 1 teaspoon chili or Cayenne powder (optional)
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
SAUCE:
- 2 cups barbecue sauce (your own or store bought)
- 3 tablespoons minced garlic
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- ½-1 tablespoon cayenne pepper (optional)
- 1 teaspoon salt
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350°F
- Peel off tough membrane that covers the underside/bony side of the ribs. Place on a baking sheet or tray lined with foil (or parchment paper).
- Use your own spice rub or Combine together garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, salt, pepper, cumin and chili or Cayenne. Sprinkle seasoning over ribs and drizzle with oil. Rub the seasoning all over the ribs on both sides. Cover tray with foil and bake for 2 hours.
- During the last 5 minutes of cook time, mix together sauce ingredients.
- Remove ribs from the oven, remove foil and spread the tops of the ribs with the barbecue sauce mixture.
- Increase oven temperature to 460°F. Return ribs to the oven, uncovered, and bake for a further 10 minutes. Change oven settings to broil (or grill) on medium-high heat to lightly char and caramelize the edges (about 3 minutes).
- Rest for 10 minutes to allow the juices to recirculate back into the meat before slicing.
