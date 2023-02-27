A Keoke Coffee For Cold Winter or Fall Nights

It's hard to beat a Keoke Coffee during a cold night or just for a treat! Photo by eldoradocoffee.com website

Winter & Fall Hot Kahlua Drinks:

For the winter and fall months, it’s hard to beat a great hot Kahlua drink. There are dozens of recipes depending on the strength of the drink that you’d like. For now, we will concentrate on one of the most classic ways to drink it.

Keoke Coffee:

The classic Keoke coffee was invented in 1967. According to many websites including eldoradocoffee.com, this cocktail originated at Bully's Steakhouse in San Diego, California. The owner and bartender, George Bullington, invented the drink, and the staff called it "George's Coffee" until a Hawaiian chef suggested they use the Hawaiian version of his name, Keoke.

﻿Helpful Tips: Remember to use equal parts brandy, Kahlua, and crème de cacao and heat the mug with hot water before making the drink. You can pour the crème de cacao into the drink, or slowly pour it over the whipped cream. Some top it off with chocolate shavings as well. Some top with Cinnamon or Nutmeg and others omit them. Enjoy!

Keoke Coffee Recipe:

https://eldoradocoffee.com/blogs/news/keoke-coffee-recipe

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cXr21y07MLc

One serving

1/2-1 ounce of brandy

1/2-1 ounce Kahlua

1/2-1 ounce of crème de cacao

1 cup of freshly brewed coffee

Whipped cream

Brew a fresh pot of coffee for about 1 cup. If you like your drink to have a strong coffee essence, make 1.5 or 2 cups.

Pour the brandy, Kahlua, and crème de cacao in a warmed glass mug. Mix with a spoon or metal stirrer. (or you can just pour the crème de cacao over the whipped cream and don’t put it into the mug)

When the coffee has finished brewing, pour the coffee into the glass mug last. This helps it mix with the alcohol better.

Top with whipped cream.