Hill Street Blues & Murder One Actress Barbara Bosson passes away at the age of 83

Barbara Bosson passes away at the age of 83. Photo by Gary Null NBC Universal via Getty Images

In a time when the world lost the likes of Stella Stevens, Raquel Welch & Richard Belzer, Hollywood has another sad loss.

Barbara Bosson who is best remembered for playing Fay Furillo the high-strung but sensitive ex-wife of Captain Frank Furillo on the iconic television show Hill Street Blues has passed away at the age of 83. Her passing was announced by her son Jesse Bochco on social media.

In his announcement, Jesse commented, “More spirit and zest than you could shake a stick at. When she loved you, you felt it without a doubt. If she didn’t, you may well have known that too. Forever in our hearts. I love you, Mama.”

After her work with Hill Street Blues, she was a regular cast member in the tv series Hooperman and the short-lived series Cop Rock. She kept herself busy with dozens of other roles. She was fair and kind but always spoke her mind.

Barbara was nominated for an Emmy for an amazing 5 straight years in the 1980s for Hill Street Blues, and later for a 6th in 1996 for the Drama “Murder One” for playing Miriam Grasso.

She always wanted to make her way and even though her husband Steven Bochco was one of the creators of Hill Street Blues and other series that she was in, she always came through with fine performances.

Her first role in acting was as a nurse in the Steve McQueen Classic Bullitt in an uncredited role. She is also remembered for her role in the 1984 cult classic, “The Last Starfighter”.

Bosson was married to tv icon Steven Bochco from 1970-1997 before divorcing. Bochco died in 2018 of Leukemia. She leaves behind 2 grown children from her marriage to Bochco.