Hill Street Blues & Murder One Actress Barbara Bosson passes away at the age of 83

James Patrick

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32WQfW_0kuVTv2a00
Barbara Bosson passes away at the age of 83.Photo byGary Null NBC Universal via Getty Images

In a time when the world lost the likes of Stella Stevens, Raquel Welch & Richard Belzer, Hollywood has another sad loss.

Barbara Bosson who is best remembered for playing Fay Furillo the high-strung but sensitive ex-wife of Captain Frank Furillo on the iconic television show Hill Street Blues has passed away at the age of 83. Her passing was announced by her son Jesse Bochco on social media.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Co3ojqQLVdb/

In his announcement, Jesse commented, “More spirit and zest than you could shake a stick at. When she loved you, you felt it without a doubt. If she didn’t, you may well have known that too. Forever in our hearts. I love you, Mama.”

After her work with Hill Street Blues, she was a regular cast member in the tv series Hooperman and the short-lived series Cop Rock. She kept herself busy with dozens of other roles. She was fair and kind but always spoke her mind.

(Barbara Bosson's IMDB)

https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0098180/

Barbara was nominated for an Emmy for an amazing 5 straight years in the 1980s for Hill Street Blues, and later for a 6th in 1996 for the Drama “Murder One” for playing Miriam Grasso.

She always wanted to make her way and even though her husband Steven Bochco was one of the creators of Hill Street Blues and other series that she was in, she always came through with fine performances.

Her first role in acting was as a nurse in the Steve McQueen Classic Bullitt in an uncredited role. She is also remembered for her role in the 1984 cult classic, “The Last Starfighter”.

Bosson was married to tv icon Steven Bochco from 1970-1997 before divorcing. Bochco died in 2018 of Leukemia. She leaves behind 2 grown children from her marriage to Bochco.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Hill Street Blues# Barbara Bosson# Steven Bochco# Murder One# Fay Furillo

Comments / 15

Published by

Writer & Host of The Forum Celebrity Podcast with Florence Carmela. We conduct Celebrity Interviews, cover Pop Culture & Trending News Stories! I've been a featured guest on several radio shows & podcasts. Twitter: @realjamespat @FlorenceCarmela

Fairfield, CA
4K followers

More from James Patrick

Warm The Winter Months with Oven-Baked Barbecue Ribs

The cold spell we are having in the United States makes people crave Spring and Summer. When it starts snowing in San Francisco & Los Angeles, something crazy is going on. One great way to combat the cold weather is by cooking and eating foods that remind us of warmer times. One of those foods for me is ribs.

Read full story
18 comments
San Francisco, CA

A Legendary San Francisco Media Personality is still Missing

The San Francisco Police Department has requested the help of the public in locating a legendary radio and television personality. Jeffrey Vandergrift who is better known as JV, is the host of "The JV Show" on the San Francisco Radio station Wild 94.9. He has been missing since Thursday night. He was last seen on the 200 block of King Street in San Francisco and if you see him, please call 911.

Read full story
49 comments

Aaron Rodgers Leaves Retreat, Lamar Jackson Won't Talk; Derek Carr, NFL Contract Saga Update

The off-season quarterback saga continues with Lamar Jackson and Aaron Rodgers still with their futures up in the air. Let’s look at the latest. The media and fans online had a field day talking about Aaron Rodgers retreat in Oregon which is void of light. In reality, all of the rooms have electrical lighting but that doesn’t make for a good story.

Read full story
11 comments

A Keoke Coffee For Cold Winter or Fall Nights

For the winter and fall months, it’s hard to beat a great hot Kahlua drink. There are dozens of recipes depending on the strength of the drink that you’d like. For now, we will concentrate on one of the most classic ways to drink it.

Read full story
20 comments

The Latest NFL odds for Super Bowl LVIII in 2024

What a year for the NFL oddsmakers, and it all ended with the Kansas City Chiefs beating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. Last Summer when the sportsbooks were laying the favorites to win the 2023 Super Bowl, it seemed like a no-brainer on who the top teams were. Something happened on the way to the circus though. Many of the favorites had horrible years.

Read full story
14 comments
Wannaska, MN

People feed Pop-Tarts and cat food before bear was rescued from being stuck in ice

It looks like another bear makes the headlines. In the last 2 years especially, bears have made the news often. From being seen in backyards, telephone poles and even inside houses, the interactions between man and bear have been many. Neighbors near the community of Wannaska, Minnesota tried in a strange way to help a bear in trouble.

Read full story
13 comments

Hummus or Salsa Recipe

It's almost super Sunday which means Super Bowl party foods like hummus and salsa will be a popular item!. Hummus has been made for centuries. Tahini and chickpeas (also names garbanzo beans) are the base of this tasty treat. What's also convenient is that using canned garbanzo beans are convenient and still taste amazing.

Read full story
24 comments

The Mission Burrito Recipe

The amazing Mission burrito. Some of my fondest memories as a young man were being able to visit relatives like my uncle Phil and my Grandma and Grandpa. I remember spending the night at my grandma's house in my college days and being woken up by the smell of amazing flour tortillas made by her.

Read full story
18 comments

Bananas Foster For a Change of Pace Dessert

A last-minute masterpiece. From social media pages to people wanting to cook more at home, more and more people are making meals, desserts, and baked goods. Sometimes it’s hard to find a unique dish that is fun to make and also something different. Enter Bananas Foster.

Read full story
20 comments

Why the NFL Has Failed at Drafting Quarterbacks & How They Can Fix It

It’s now considered a crap shoot. The NFL combine started in 1982. It was small and wasn’t an important thing for players at the time. Game films and interviews were the main things used to draft a player. Just like the draft, the NFL and ESPN used their marketing genius to eventually make it into an important part of the NFL experience.

Read full story
11 comments

Flourless Chocolate Cake

Flourless chocolate cake is an amazing dessert. Most sit-down restaurants try to have some variation of it in-house. The deep, rich chocolate taste and smooth mouth feel make it a popular item. Some may feel that it’s hard to make but in reality, it’s easier than you think.

Read full story
16 comments

TV Shows of the Past

These are 5 of the most influential but unheralded shows of the past. After 2 made for tv movies garnished huge ratings, CBS decided to do the Kolchak series. The creator of the X-Files Christ Carter was a huge Kolchak fan and is very loud about saying this was the key tv inspiration for X-Files. It also has a huge cult following that celebrated it's 50th anniversary.

Read full story
40 comments
Franklin, TN

Somewhere Tony Bourdain is smiling; In-N-Out Burger Announces small expansion East

Somewhere Anthony Bourdain is smiling. Anthony Bourdain once called In-N-Out Burger his favorite restaurant in Los Angeles. Gordon Ramsey said it’s one of his favorite snacks in America. They’ve also always wanted them to expand.

Read full story
21 comments

Information released for Wrestler Jay Briscoe's Funeral which will be Live-Streamed on Sunday January 29th on Youtube

Family friend and spokesperson Josh Wharton has announced on his Facebook Page the information on the funeral of beloved wrestler Jay Briscoe. Jay's real name is Jamin Pugh. It will be on the Laurel School District's Youtube page.

Read full story
20 comments
San Clemente, CA

Former actor of James at 15 and Salem's Lot Lance Kerwin Passes away at 62

A familiar face on television in the ’70s and ’80s has passed away at the age of 62. Lance Kerwin who gained fame in the James at 15 movies and series, and Stephen King’s made for tv movie Salem’s Lot died in San Clemente California on Tuesday. The New York Times added that his family stated that an autopsy is pending to find out the cause of death.

Read full story
9 comments

Mark Briscoe Honors brother Jay on AEW Dynamite; Update on Jay's kids; Mark Gives encouragement

In what was a magical moment for wrestling fans around the world, Mark Briscoe defeated their close friend Jay Lethal on AEW Dynamite in front of a roaring crowd. Mark used his brother Jay's signature move the Jay Driller to win the match. Wednesday would have been Jay’s 39th birthday.

Read full story
10 comments

Netflix announces 6th and final season of Cobra Kai Series; Trailer included

Netflix has announced that the hit series Cobra Kai is approved for its 6th and final season. It is one of Netflix's most successful series. No date for its release has been set. The series takes off where the popular Karate Kid movies ended.

Read full story
9 comments

The Death of Jay Briscoe at 38 Shocks the Wrestling World; His wife gives update on their 2 daughter's condition

Jay Briscoe's wife Ashley has given a plea for prayers. Their 2 daughters were also in the accident and were seriously injured. Here is her Facebook Post with a link. https://www.facebook.com/1186980712/posts/pfbid02FLW4PuqxAk9twoXg7gwgvPzBdWurxAHNyGEYnc8ZoSXKsY7ZArrBtGLQoU5yiMb5l/?app=fbl.

Read full story
22 comments

Does Tom Brady wear Black or Green? The probable & improbable NFL teams that Brady may sign with and why

For some athletes, it’s never over until it's over. For every John Elway, there is a Brett Favre. So when Tom Brady left the field after throwing an astounding 66 passes, most felt he would not go out that way. There may still be a chance that he retires but most feel that he will continue to play.

Read full story
17 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy