The Latest NFL odds for Super Bowl LVIII in 2024

Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates another Super Bowl win with teammates Photo by DAVID J. PHILLIP | AP

What a year for the NFL oddsmakers, and it all ended with the Kansas City Chiefs beating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35.

Last Summer when the sportsbooks were laying the favorites to win the 2023 Super Bowl, it seemed like a no-brainer on who the top teams were. Something happened on the way to the circus though. Many of the favorites had horrible years.

According to the Wynn sports betting site, only 2 of the top 10 teams that were picked as favorites to go to the Super Bowl last year even made the championship game.

https://www.wynnbet.com/articles/2023-super-bowl-odds-entering-nfl-preseason/

There were many busts this season starting with the Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams who vowed not to be a one-and-done champion. Then 2 all-time great quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers saw their teams struggle all year. And maybe the biggest disappointment of all was the Buffalo Bills who started the year as favorites to win it all but they couldn’t get into the AFC Championship game.

Expect More of the Same in 2024:

Below are the way-too-early odds for the 2024 Super Bowl. They have the Chiefs repeating and the 49ers are a close second. Super Bowl runner-up Philadelphia is picked 4th.

https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/news/2024-super-bowl-odds-an-early-look-at-whos-favored-for-next-years-super-bowl-with-champion-chiefs-at-top/

With several teams making changes at quarterback, look for more turmoil. Will the Chargers finally take it to the next level and win a big game, or will Sean Payton turn the Broncos around and get Russell Wilson back on track? Will Dak Prescott and the Cowboys get to the next level, and how will the Ravens and Lamar Jackson saga play out? Will the home loss to the Bengals destroy Buffalo's confidence or will they be back as strong as ever?

Is Miami for real and can their quarterback Tua Tagovailoa stay healthy, and is this the beginning of the downfall of the Patriots and Belichick?

Hope springs eternal for Deshaun Watson and the Browns and who will Aaron Rodgers play for? Will he stay in Green Bay, retire, or take his talents to Las Vegas and the Raiders, or somewhere else? How will the Bills bounce back after such a disappointing year, and are the Jaguars for real?

There are more than a few long shots that warrant a chance at getting to the big game. What's probable today, will be improbable tomorrow.