The Latest NFL odds for Super Bowl LVIII in 2024

James Patrick

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Ahv6_0kmJLWJZ00
Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates another Super Bowl win with teammatesPhoto byDAVID J. PHILLIP | AP

What a year for the NFL oddsmakers, and it all ended with the Kansas City Chiefs beating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35.

Last Summer when the sportsbooks were laying the favorites to win the 2023 Super Bowl, it seemed like a no-brainer on who the top teams were. Something happened on the way to the circus though. Many of the favorites had horrible years.

According to the Wynn sports betting site, only 2 of the top 10 teams that were picked as favorites to go to the Super Bowl last year even made the championship game.

https://www.wynnbet.com/articles/2023-super-bowl-odds-entering-nfl-preseason/

There were many busts this season starting with the Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams who vowed not to be a one-and-done champion. Then 2 all-time great quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers saw their teams struggle all year. And maybe the biggest disappointment of all was the Buffalo Bills who started the year as favorites to win it all but they couldn’t get into the AFC Championship game.

Expect More of the Same in 2024:

Below are the way-too-early odds for the 2024 Super Bowl. They have the Chiefs repeating and the 49ers are a close second. Super Bowl runner-up Philadelphia is picked 4th.

https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/news/2024-super-bowl-odds-an-early-look-at-whos-favored-for-next-years-super-bowl-with-champion-chiefs-at-top/

With several teams making changes at quarterback, look for more turmoil. Will the Chargers finally take it to the next level and win a big game, or will Sean Payton turn the Broncos around and get Russell Wilson back on track? Will Dak Prescott and the Cowboys get to the next level, and how will the Ravens and Lamar Jackson saga play out? Will the home loss to the Bengals destroy Buffalo's confidence or will they be back as strong as ever?

Is Miami for real and can their quarterback Tua Tagovailoa stay healthy, and is this the beginning of the downfall of the Patriots and Belichick?

Hope springs eternal for Deshaun Watson and the Browns and who will Aaron Rodgers play for? Will he stay in Green Bay, retire, or take his talents to Las Vegas and the Raiders, or somewhere else? How will the Bills bounce back after such a disappointing year, and are the Jaguars for real?

There are more than a few long shots that warrant a chance at getting to the big game. What's probable today, will be improbable tomorrow.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# NFL# Football# Kansas City Chiefs# Patrick Mahomes# Philadelphia Eagles

Comments / 14

Published by

Writer & Host of The Forum Celebrity Podcast with Florence Carmela. We conduct Celebrity Interviews, cover Pop Culture & Trending News Stories! I've been a featured guest on several radio shows & podcasts. Twitter: @realjamespat @FlorenceCarmela

Fairfield, CA
4K followers

More from James Patrick

Hill Street Blues & Murder One Actress Barbara Bosson passes away at the age of 83

In a time when the world lost the likes of Stella Stevens, Raquel Welch & Richard Belzer, Hollywood has another sad loss. Barbara Bosson who is best remembered for playing Fay Furillo the high-strung but sensitive ex-wife of Captain Frank Furillo on the iconic television show Hill Street Blues has passed away at the age of 83. Her passing was announced by her son Jesse Bochco on social media.

Read full story
9 comments
Wannaska, MN

People feed Pop-Tarts and cat food before bear was rescued from being stuck in ice

It looks like another bear makes the headlines. In the last 2 years especially, bears have made the news often. From being seen in backyards, telephone poles and even inside houses, the interactions between man and bear have been many. Neighbors near the community of Wannaska, Minnesota tried in a strange way to help a bear in trouble.

Read full story
13 comments

Hummus or Salsa Recipe

It's almost super Sunday which means Super Bowl party foods like hummus and salsa will be a popular item!. Hummus has been made for centuries. Tahini and chickpeas (also names garbanzo beans) are the base of this tasty party treat.

Read full story
24 comments

The Mission Burrito Recipe

The amazing Mission burrito. Some of my fondest memories as a young man were being able to visit relatives like my uncle Phil and my Grandma and Grandpa. I remember spending the night at my grandma's house in my college days and being woken up by the smell of amazing flour tortillas made by her.

Read full story
18 comments

Bananas Foster For a Change of Pace Dessert

A last-minute masterpiece. From social media pages to people wanting to cook more at home, more and more people are making meals, desserts, and baked goods. Sometimes it’s hard to find a unique dish that is fun to make and also something different. Enter Bananas Foster.

Read full story
20 comments

Why the NFL Has Failed at Drafting Quarterbacks & How They Can Fix It

It’s now considered a crap shoot. The NFL combine started in 1982. It was small and wasn’t an important thing for players at the time. Game films and interviews were the main things used to draft a player. Just like the draft, the NFL and ESPN used their marketing genius to eventually make it into an important part of the NFL experience.

Read full story
11 comments

Flourless Chocolate Cake

Flourless chocolate cake is an amazing dessert. Most sit-down restaurants try to have some variation of it in-house. The deep, rich chocolate taste and smooth mouth feel make it a popular item. Some may feel that it’s hard to make but in reality, it’s easier than you think.

Read full story
16 comments

TV Shows of the Past

These are 5 of the most influential but unheralded shows of the past. After 2 made for tv movies garnished huge ratings, CBS decided to do the Kolchak series. The creator of the X-Files Christ Carter was a huge Kolchak fan and is very loud about saying this was the key tv inspiration for X-Files. It also has a huge cult following that celebrated it's 50th anniversary.

Read full story
40 comments
Franklin, TN

Somewhere Tony Bourdain is smiling; In-N-Out Burger Announces small expansion East

Somewhere Anthony Bourdain is smiling. Anthony Bourdain once called In-N-Out Burger his favorite restaurant in Los Angeles. Gordon Ramsey said it’s one of his favorite snacks in America. They’ve also always wanted them to expand.

Read full story
21 comments

Information released for Wrestler Jay Briscoe's Funeral which will be Live-Streamed on Sunday January 29th on Youtube

Family friend and spokesperson Josh Wharton has announced on his Facebook Page the information on the funeral of beloved wrestler Jay Briscoe. Jay's real name is Jamin Pugh. It will be on the Laurel School District's Youtube page.

Read full story
20 comments
San Clemente, CA

Former actor of James at 15 and Salem's Lot Lance Kerwin Passes away at 62

A familiar face on television in the ’70s and ’80s has passed away at the age of 62. Lance Kerwin who gained fame in the James at 15 movies and series, and Stephen King’s made for tv movie Salem’s Lot died in San Clemente California on Tuesday. The New York Times added that his family stated that an autopsy is pending to find out the cause of death.

Read full story
9 comments

Mark Briscoe Honors brother Jay on AEW Dynamite; Update on Jay's kids; Mark Gives encouragement

In what was a magical moment for wrestling fans around the world, Mark Briscoe defeated their close friend Jay Lethal on AEW Dynamite in front of a roaring crowd. Mark used his brother Jay's signature move the Jay Driller to win the match. Wednesday would have been Jay’s 39th birthday.

Read full story
10 comments

Netflix announces 6th and final season of Cobra Kai Series; Trailer included

Netflix has announced that the hit series Cobra Kai is approved for its 6th and final season. It is one of Netflix's most successful series. No date for its release has been set. The series takes off where the popular Karate Kid movies ended.

Read full story
9 comments

The Death of Jay Briscoe at 38 Shocks the Wrestling World; His wife gives update on their 2 daughter's condition

Jay Briscoe's wife Ashley has given a plea for prayers. Their 2 daughters were also in the accident and were seriously injured. Here is her Facebook Post with a link. https://www.facebook.com/1186980712/posts/pfbid02FLW4PuqxAk9twoXg7gwgvPzBdWurxAHNyGEYnc8ZoSXKsY7ZArrBtGLQoU5yiMb5l/?app=fbl.

Read full story
22 comments

Does Tom Brady wear Black or Green? The probable & improbable NFL teams that Brady may sign with and why

For some athletes, it’s never over until it's over. For every John Elway, there is a Brett Favre. So when Tom Brady left the field after throwing an astounding 66 passes, most felt he would not go out that way. There may still be a chance that he retires but most feel that he will continue to play.

Read full story
17 comments

The Inventor of the Frappuccino along with an easy recipe

Starbucks did not invent the Frappuccino. Now before Starbucks apologists go crazy let’s look at a little history. According to Wikipedia, coffee houses were first seen in the 15th century. All over the world, they became popular places to hang out, do meetings or share forms of art.

Read full story
17 comments

Visiting fans taking over NFL stadiums; The owners did this to Themselves; The death of the Home field Advantage

The NFL owners did this to themselves. In a story first reported by outkick.com, a former Raiders executive told Outkick’s Jason Cole that Raiders owner Mark Davis is “embarrassed” about the stadium being filled by opposing fanbases.

Read full story
305 comments

Former Talk show host Jenny Jones reinvents herself with a successful cooking show; Sharing her most popular recipe

Jenny Jones is back, and it's not what you think. Former talk show host and comedian Jenny Jones made her big break happen during the 90’s “Trash Talk Show craze”. In the 1960’s the likes of Les Crane and Joe Pyne were the first to have confrontational radio and television respectively.

Read full story
34 comments
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans Legend Chef Emeril Lagasse's Most Popular Recipe

Emeril Lagasse has done it all and is as vibrant as everPhoto byJosh Brasted at joshbrasted.com. Emeril Lagasse has done it all. He has done several television shows, cooked in front of live audiences, written books, and even sold his cookware. Out of all of the great dishes that he's shared, there is one that everyone clamors for which will be shared below.

Read full story
41 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy