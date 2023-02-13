Hummus or Salsa Recipe

Find out 2 secrets to making the smoothest Hummus in this delicious recipe Photo by courtesy of emilyfabulous.com website

Nothing beats fresh Salsa especially on Super Bowl Sunday! Photo by Photo by azurestandard.com website

It's almost super Sunday which means Super Bowl party foods like hummus and salsa will be a popular item!

Hummus has been made for centuries. Tahini and chickpeas (also names garbanzo beans) are the base of this tasty party treat.

The key to the extremely smooth texture that gives such a mouth pleasing feel when you eat it is to take the skins off of the chickpeas. It will take a bit but when you tast hummus without the skins you will definitely see the difference. Here is a video that shows you how to do it.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1AqSgPmz12A

You can make so many types. For a tang add roasted bell peppers, extra garlic or just have it plain. It is usually served with vegetable sticks, flat bread or pita bread. Hummus makes an amazing sandwich spread as well!

For years it’s been a staple in our home. Here is a great recipe that is easy to do. Use a food processor for best results or even a blender. The ice cubes are important for texture.

Ingredients For Authentic Hummus:

https://feelgoodfoodie.net/recipe/best-hummus/#wprm-recipe-container-5607

· 15 ounces can chickpeas

· 3 tablespoons lemon juice

· 2 tablespoons tahini

· 2 garlic cloves

· 1/2 teaspoon salt

· 2-3 ice cubes for blending

· Olive Oil (extra virgin preferred) for serving

· Paprika for serving

· Fresh parsley (optional) for serving

Instructions:

Place chickpeas in a bowl of water and rub them together to peel the skins (optional step, but helps create a creamy texture).

Drain the garbanzo beans and transfer them to a food processor. Blend them alone until they become powder-like, scraping down the sides as needed.

Add the lemon juice, tahini, garlic cloves and salt and 2-3 ice cubes, and blend for about 5 minutes until smooth. Taste and adjust as needed by adding more lemon juice or salt. Makes about 1 and half cups.

Spoon the hummus onto a plate or bowl, and spread the hummus with the back of a spoon to create swirls.

Drizzle with olive oil & sprinkle with paprika & fresh parsley. Serve cold or at room temperature.

Amazing Restaurant Style Salsa:

Getting ready for a meal or a party can be time consuming. This salsa will take 1-2 minutes to make amazing restaurant style salsa. If you don’t have a food processor, then chop up the ingredients by hand. Don’t use a blender. Serve with chips or top your favorite mexican dish with it.

Obviously the longer you use the food processor the finer the chop so blend the salsa ingredients to your taste. It only takes a few pulses to finish the salsa. Cut a small piece of the chili and taste to see how hot they are.

Fresh & Fast Salsa Recipe:

(here is a great site about Salsa's history)

https://www.tastingtable.com/967931/the-ancient-origins-of-salsa/

-1 (28-ounce) can diced tomatoes, drained well (or cut & use fresh)

-1 small red or white onion, roughly chopped

-1 to 2 serrano chiles, or Jalapeno (to your taste)

-1 to 2 cloves of garlic, roughly chopped (to your taste)

-½ cup chopped cilantro leaves (more or less to taste)

-salt, pepper to taste

-1 bell pepper (optional; I don’t like them so I don’t use them)

-(Optional, lemon or lime juice to taste)

Mix the cilantro, onions, garlic and chili in the food processor first. Process to a little larger than your desired consistency. Add the drained tomatoes. Pulse 3-7 times until you get the right consistency. Don’t over pulse. Enjoy!