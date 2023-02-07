Why the NFL Has Failed at Drafting Quarterbacks & How They Can Fix It

James Patrick

Number one overall pick JaMarcus Russell takes a photo with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in the 2007 NFL Draft.Photo byJason DeCrow/Associated Press

It’s now considered a crap shoot.

The NFL combine started in 1982. It was small and wasn’t an important thing for players at the time. Game films and interviews were the main things used to draft a player. Just like the draft, the NFL and ESPN used their marketing genius to eventually make it into an important part of the NFL experience.

It's also had its issues. Out of the top 50 pro quarterback busts of all time, 37 were drafted during the late 80s and beyond when the NFL combine started to take importance. That's not a coincidence. You would have thought with much less technology the 60 years before that would have had a lot more on the list. I still remember national draft experts losing their minds over JaMarcus Russell being able to throw 70 yards on one knee. Mel Kiper Jr. must have said J.P. Losman was his guy a million times. Russell wasn't accurate or could read a defense but that didn't seem to matter to them.

Mock Draft & NFL Combine Mania:

Thousands of mock drafts are now done with some fans even paying to see the most popular ones. Most only have a few picks correct. Funny how even national experts try to limit talking about their past draft analysis though.

John Madden constantly downplayed the NFL combines. He said he watched the games and didn't care much about the drills or test evaluations. He often said the most important part of it was the physical.

Teams will take QBs with big arms and athleticism over almost anything because they look great while being tested, or they wow people during their pro day.

The NFL’s QB draft Success is Not a Good One:

Out of the last 39 quarterbacks taken in the first round, only a handful are stars.

What this means is that the NFL & draft “experts” are making a heck of a lot of mistakes evaluating and drafting the most important position on a football team. This could set teams back for years. Instead of questioning what they are looking at, they just say it's too hard and that it's a crap shoot anyways.

The Most Important Thing in a Good QB:

The late Mike Leach said accuracy was the most important thing in a good quarterback. He talked about how college and NFL evaluators are enamored with big arms but without accuracy, it doesn’t matter much. Leach said you can help their accuracy some, but you can’t make them accurate.

What They Should Be Looking At:

The main things that they should be looking at are accuracy, mobility in the pocket, and handling a pass rush. These are huge measuring sticks for the success of a quarterback. Sometimes they seem to be minor things to today's evaluators however. Why does Derek Carr look like Joe Montana in Pro Bowl drills and is a much different quarterback in games with a pass rush.

This Years Draft is Vital for Some Teams:

It's no longer if there will be quarterback busts in the NFL draft anymore but just how many. With so many teams needing quarterbacks, this year will make or break several teams for the short future.

