TV Shows of the Past

These are 5 of the most influential but unheralded shows of the past.

Part of the Cast of Hill Street Blues Photo by courtesy of Everett Collection

5. Kolchak, The Night Stalker

After 2 made for tv movies garnished huge ratings, CBS decided to do the Kolchak series. The creator of the X-Files Christ Carter was a huge Kolchak fan and is very loud about saying this was the key tv inspiration for X-Files. It also has a huge cult following that celebrated it's 50th anniversary.

Darren McGavin as Cark Kolchak Photo by Universal Studios/Getty Images

4. Quincy

This show changed medical history. He was one of the key factors in getting the Orphan Drug bill of 1983 passed. The show taught families how to care for certain accidents and even how to get help from doctors when needed. It has stood the test of time and inspired and taught many people about medical conditions.

Klugman was obsessed with details and he insisted that every show be factual and use the latest in medical technology. He also demanded that even the body movements during testing and autopsy’s had to be right on.

Jack Klugman as Quincy M.E. Photo by photos by NBC/Getty Images

3. White Shadow

Ken Howard and an amazing cast created a show about a white ex pro athlete coach leading a team in a California ghetto. In Turkey there was 1-2 stations available on tv and the White Shadow was one of the shows. Basketball because so popular that the Turkey National team became a world power.

Coach Ken Reeves (Ken Howard) shows his players how to shoot a free throw on the White Shadow Photo by photo by Gene Trindl/mptvimages.com

2. Twilight Zone

Probably the greatest tv talent of all time and his masterpiece that may be the greatest show of all time. Rod Serling still can bring people to shivers. His stories and wit have been copied by countless shows and movies. It remains beloved even today.

The creator of the Twilight Zone, Rod Serling Photo by Getty Images

1. Hill Street Blues

This might be the greatest tv show of all time. From the start NBC did not seem fully behind it due to it’s innovative foundation and realism. It used hand held cameras and angles to show different scenarios back to back. They used different camera techniques to give it a documentary feel, and did a soap opera type approach keeping the story going from week to week. They also didn’t have one or two stars, they used the entire cast in the main foundation of the shows.

The late Steven Bochco always said he was shocked that the show was so good because there was so much fighting and drama behind the scenes.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G7vvWJNJEYs

From the stormy and complicated passion of Captain Furillo (Daniel J. Travanti) and Attorney Joyce Davenport (Victoria Hamel) to the amazing writing and storylines, this show is one of the all time greats.

From Law & Order, NYPD: Blue, to Homicide, CSI, The Shield, and The Wire, you can find a piece of Hill Street Blues in all of them. The king of the modern police tv show.

Their Facebook group has some of the people who played small rolls on the show and lots of

great fans that answer viewers questions. https://www.facebook.com/groups/HillStreetBluesFanGroup/