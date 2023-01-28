Information released for Wrestler Jay Briscoe's Funeral which will be Live-Streamed on Sunday January 29th on Youtube

Jay Briscoe loved his family above all. He leaves behind an amazing legacy. Photo by Jamin Pugh aka Jay Briscoe Facebook Page

Family friend and spokesperson Josh Wharton has announced on his Facebook Page the information on the funeral of beloved wrestler Jay Briscoe. Jay's real name is Jamin Pugh. It will be on the Laurel School District's Youtube page.

Jay Briscoe's funeral will be shared via live stream on YouTube on Sunday, January 29th from Laurel High School at 1133 S. Central Avenue. Laurel, DE.

Josh gave out the information stating, "Visitors must enter the LHS parking lot from the main entrance by the marquee on S. Central Avenue. All other entrances will be restricted. The LHS parking lot will open at approximately 11:30 am. Loved ones may also park at Laurel Elementary School (815 S. Central Avenue). Please provide yourself enough time to walk to LHS if parking at LES.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 pm until 1:00 pm in Bill Pugh Gymnasium, with the funeral service immediately following at 1:00 pm. Overflow seating will be made available within the school as the service will be simulcast to the cafeteria and auditorium viewers.

Once seating is at capacity within the school, loved ones will be directed to view the funeral service from Laurel Stadium, where the service will be streamed via a video wall. Those preferring to watch the service from the stadium may go there directly once on campus.

Additionally, loved ones may view the funeral service at home via the following link."

Jay's two daughters continue on their long road of recovery with Josh Wharton giving intermittent updates on his Facebook Page through Ashley Pugh, widow of Jay Briscoe. Josh also shows Jay Brisco shirts which are being sold with all proceeds going to his family. They will soon be sold online so others from outside the area can buy them.

