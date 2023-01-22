Netflix announces 6th and final season of Cobra Kai Series; Trailer included

Ralph Macchio, William Zabka & Martin Kove at last years premier episode of Cobra Kai Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Netflix has announced that the hit series Cobra Kai is approved for its 6th and final season. It is one of Netflix's most successful series. No date for its release has been set. The series takes off where the popular Karate Kid movies ended.

The beginning statement about the upcoming season 6 by Netflix and the Official Cobra Kai Twitter page Photo by Cobra Kai Series official Twitter page

The main characters are Ralph Macchio and William Zabka who reprise their roles of Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence. There is a mix of new cast members mixed in with familiar characters who have been a part of the first 3 movies. Martin Kove is also featured.

The series was originally done by YouTube and placed on their Red/Premium Channel. After the 3rd season, YouTube stated it no longer would be producing original content. After some negotiations, Netflix picked it up. Every season so far has been critically acclaimed and every season premiere has made the top 10 streaming shows. The series' creators are Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg.

Not much was expected from the series when it was first announced. When the creators started showing the series to executives though, many of them wanted it.

Here is a trailer for the upcoming season released by Netflix on Youtube.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xVYAh0MQtiI

What many critics say about Cobra Kai is that the reason it worked was the great writing and character development. They took the characters from the Karate Kid movies and developed them further. They also masterfully allowed you to see how the characters felt, good or bad. In a world where most seem to be close-minded only being able to think and be empathetic to how they feel, they allowed the viewer to see both sides of each character whether they are well-liked or not. It allowed for a better understanding of them and a more in-depth and tolerant viewpoint.

The screenwriting site screencraft.org gives some great thoughts on the writing.