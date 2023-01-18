The Death of Jay Briscoe at 38 Shocks the Wrestling World; His wife gives update on their 2 daughter's condition

Ring of Honor announces the passing of Hall of Famer and 1/2 of the tag team championship team, Jay Briscoe Photo by ROH Twitter page

UPDATE:

Jay Briscoe's wife Ashley has given a plea for prayers. Their 2 daughters were also in the accident and were seriously injured. Here is her Facebook Post with a link.

Jay Briscoe's (Jamin Pugh) wife Ashley has made a plea for support for their 2 daughters who were seriously injured in the wreck. Photo by Ashley Pugh Facebook Page

https://www.facebook.com/1186980712/posts/pfbid02FLW4PuqxAk9twoXg7gwgvPzBdWurxAHNyGEYnc8ZoSXKsY7ZArrBtGLQoU5yiMb5l/?app=fbl



Gone at only 38.

The wrestling world was stunned when popular Ring of Honor (ROH) Hall of Famer Jay Briscoe died in a car accident in Delaware. He was 38 years old and was ready to celebrate his 39th birthday next Wednesday. He and his brother Mark Briscoe have for 2 decades won several titles and are considered all-time icons in the ROH wrestling promotion. At present they are the tag team champions of ROH. Jay’s birth name was Jamin Pugh.

At the time of this writing, there are few details. What we do know is that Briscoe was in a car with his daughter when they were coming home from a cheerleading competition and the accident happened minutes from his home. There were 2 cars involved and 2 adults died at the scene. The other 2 victims are in critical condition and one was announced to be a pediatric patient.

According to wdel.com:

“Delaware State Police confirmed there was a fatal crash east of Laurel on Route 24 (Laurel Road) at Little Hill Road, just after 5 p.m. Tuesday, but have yet to confirm the identities of the victim(s), which would normally not be done until next of kin are notified.”

https://www.wdel.com/news/jay-briscoe-pro-wrestler-from-laurel-high-school-dies/article_c3a152d4-96d9-11ed-b22c-af2753619a7d.html?fbclid=IwAR3m0dH-4wS97zhafYVBTdiNhblvvF_wygs9EOqnXf-a8eXY3YQ7bllIrgY

There has been no official statement by authorities but the owner of ROH and AEW wrestling Tony Khan sent this statement out on Twitter.

ROH & AEW wrestling owner Tony Khan announced the sad news of the passing of Jay Briscoe AKA Jamin Pugh. Photo by Tony Khan Twitter Page

The Briscoe’s wild persona and take no prisoners style made them fan favorites. They were tough as nails in the ring but very kind and fun loving out of it. They were very popular among wrestlers and fans.

Ten years ago Briscoe made aggressive remarks against same-sex marriage and homosexuals. After he stated that he was being true to his character but that Jamin Pugh doesn’t believe that way, he gave an apology and donated his next two paychecks to Partners Against Hate (PAH). Briscoe is considered one of the nicest and most supportive people in the wrestling business and he received great love from all walks of people.

Jay Briscoe was a huge family man and during the pandemic in 2020, a video surfaced with him and his daughter doing a cheerleading routine. Both have bows in their hair and they seemed to be having a ball.

A still shared by the ROH Twitter page of Jay Briscoe doing a cheerleading routine with his daughter. Photo by Ring of Honor Twitter page

Video: Jay Briscoe enjoys a cheerleading routine with his daughter during the 2020 pandemic

Jay & Mark Briscoe were especially known for their kindness and appreciation towards fans Photo by Jade Chung Twitter page

The outpouring of support from the wrestling community has been amazing since the passing of Jay Briscoe was announced.

https://www.cagesideseats.com/2023/1/17/23560079/the-wrestling-world-mourns-the-loss-of-jay-briscoe