Does Tom Brady wear Black or Green? The probable & improbable NFL teams that Brady may sign with and why

James Patrick

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p713h_0kHhu6NA00
A frustrated Tom Brady looks ahead to his future.Photo byCooper Neill/Getty Images

Black or Green.

For some athletes, it’s never over until it's over. For every John Elway, there is a Brett Favre. So when Tom Brady left the field after throwing an astounding 66 passes, most felt he would not go out that way. There may still be a chance that he retires but most feel that he will continue to play.

Tampa Bay ended their season at 8-10 and it could have been worse. In today’s football with almost half of the teams going to the playoffs, a team like the Bucs could host a wild card game even though they had the worst point differential (-45) in their division winning it with an 8-9 record.

Tom Brady’s Struggles:

Tom Brady never had a rocket arm but he could handle a pass rush by making those short passes to tight ends and running backs. He could throw off his back foot or off balance and still make the throw accurately to turn a loss or a possible sack into a short gain that kept the drive going. To the average fan, this wasn’t a big deal, but to those in football, this was one thing that made playing Brady so tough. He was clutch and always seemed to make something out of nothing.

That was then and he can no longer do that. He didn’t have the quality tight end or running back outlets this year at Tampa Bay that he is accustomed to and it showed. He needs as much talent at those positions more than ever. It's doubtful that Brady retires so let's look at the probable and possible destinations for him.

The Top 3 Destinations for Tom Brady:

Las Vegas Raiders:

Why it will happen: So far the team most linked to Tom Brady is the Raiders. They had moved on from their present quarterback situation, and with his ties to Raider coach Josh McDaniel, it seems like a perfect fit. Add that Raiders owner Mark Davis has told many news outlets that he would love to have the local Brady (he grew up in the south bay), this is a safe bet for a Brady destination. The Raiders spent a ton of money on offense and Brady will have a lot of excellent players to throw to in the glitz of Las Vegas.

Why it won’t happen:

Some in the media say it’s hard to think Tom Brady would move away from his kids who are on the east coast. Brady also wants to win one more super bowl and he may feel the Raiders are not close enough to that goal. There also is this big obstacle in the AFC West called the Kansas City Chiefs with a quarterback called Patrick Mahomes.

New York Jets:

You can just picture the New York media losing their minds right about now. Don’t laugh. Head Coach Robert Saleh has brought a swagger to gang green. The Jet's defense is for real and people forget that promising running back Breece Hall tore his ACL vs Denver in game 7 and he should be all systems go by next season. He brings toughness and big play ability and was missed. Young offensive line studs Alijah Vera-Tucker & Mekhi Becton also missed some of 2022 due to injuries and are in great shape and doing fine in rehab and they will be back as well. Tom Brady with a young, tough, and hungry Jets team? It will be standing room only in the Big Apple if this happens. The Bills vs Jets games will be must see tv.

Why it won't happen:

Brady may not have the patience to deal with a young unproven team. To be honest I can't see a lot of negatives. This will also keep him closer to his kids.

It Could Happen But Probably Not:

New England Patriots:

Tom Brady remains a close friend to Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Brady and Belichick have great respect for one another. Mac Jones has been very inconsistent and when he’s bad, he's very bad and not in a good way. Another run for old times' sake may not be out of the question. The Patriots aren’t exactly tearing up the NFL without Brady there and he’s still very much beloved.

Why it won’t happen:

Bill Belichick may want to completely break ties with Brady. Mac Jones seems pretty wound up at times and bringing back Brady definitely won’t boost his confidence. Thomas Wolfe wrote the novel you can’t go home again and in this case, it may be true. The media and fans have ripped on co-offensive leaders Matt Patricia and Joe Judge, but they conveniently forget Belichick put them in those positions. The Patriots may have the least talented roster in a division that may be loaded next year and that could play a role.

Outside Chances:

Tennessee Titans:

Even though Brady’s friend Mike Vrabel is the head coach, it’s hard to think Brady would go here because the Titans lack talent. The Titan's offensive line is a hot mess with their plan to replace 3 to 4 of the positions players. They have average wide receivers and tight ends as well. Only the Saints and the Bucs have it worse in the cap space situation being 24 million over the cap. Add that Ryan Tannehill has a unique situation. If the Titans waive or trade him after June 1st they save 27 million against the cap. The catch is they have to wait that long, and his money won’t be off the books until after June 1st. Tannehill will probably be staying put.

https://www.spotrac.com/nfl/cap/

Miami Dolphins:

The Dolphins announced that they are going forward with Tua Tagovailoa as their starter for 2023 thus taking them out of the Tom Brady sweepstakes. To be honest, Tua would have to sit on the bench for 2 years if Brady were signed and I don’t see him doing that in the prime of his career (24). Tua is in the last year of his rookie contract.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

That slam you heard is the window for winning closing in Florida. The Bucs have the worst cap space situation in the NFL at around 43 million over the cap. It’s already being reported that their OC Byron Leftwich will be fired and everyone seemed to be saying goodbye after the Cowboys beat them in the playoffs. It’s hard to think that Brady will go through another tough season in Tampa Bay with an aging and overpaid roster.

San Francisco 49ers:

Do the 49ers even need Brady? They have Trey Lance ready for next year and Brock Purdy who may lead them to the Super Bowl. Both are young and talented so to bring a soon to be 46 year old Tom Brady in, just doesn’t make sense.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# New York Jets# Tom Brady# GOAT# Football# NFL

Comments / 17

Published by

Writer & Host of The Forum Celebrity Podcast with Florence Carmela. We conduct Celebrity Interviews, cover Pop Culture & Trending News Stories! I've been a featured guest on several radio shows & podcasts. Twitter: @realjamespat @FlorenceCarmela

Fairfield, CA
4K followers

More from James Patrick

Netflix announces 6th and final season of Cobra Kai Series; Trailer included

Netflix has announced that the hit series Cobra Kai is approved for its 6th and final season. It is one of Netflix's most successful series. No date for its release has been set. The series takes off where the popular Karate Kid movies ended.

Read full story
8 comments

The Death of Jay Briscoe at 38 Shocks the Wrestling World; His wife gives update on their 2 daughter's condition

Jay Briscoe's wife Ashley has given a plea for prayers. Their 2 daughters were also in the accident and were seriously injured. Here is her Facebook Post with a link. https://www.facebook.com/1186980712/posts/pfbid02FLW4PuqxAk9twoXg7gwgvPzBdWurxAHNyGEYnc8ZoSXKsY7ZArrBtGLQoU5yiMb5l/?app=fbl.

Read full story
22 comments

The Inventor of the Frappuccino along with an easy recipe

Starbucks did not invent the Frappuccino. Now before Starbucks apologists go crazy let’s look at a little history. According to Wikipedia, coffee houses were first seen in the 15th century. All over the world, they became popular places to hang out, do meetings or share forms of art.

Read full story
17 comments

Visiting fans taking over NFL stadiums; The owners did this to Themselves; The death of the Home field Advantage

The NFL owners did this to themselves. In a story first reported by outkick.com, a former Raiders executive told Outkick’s Jason Cole that Raiders owner Mark Davis is “embarrassed” about the stadium being filled by opposing fanbases.

Read full story
305 comments

Former Talk show host Jenny Jones reinvents herself with a successful cooking show; Sharing her most popular recipe

Jenny Jones is back, and it's not what you think. Former talk show host and comedian Jenny Jones made her big break happen during the 90’s “Trash Talk Show craze”. In the 1960’s the likes of Les Crane and Joe Pyne were the first to have confrontational radio and television respectively.

Read full story
31 comments
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans Legend Chef Emeril Lagasse's Most Popular Recipe

Emeril Lagasse has done it all and is as vibrant as everPhoto byJosh Brasted at joshbrasted.com. Emeril Lagasse has done it all. He has done several television shows, cooked in front of live audiences, written books, and even sold his cookware. Out of all of the great dishes that he's shared, there is one that everyone clamors for which will be shared below.

Read full story
40 comments
Cincinnati, OH

Damar Hamlin's rep gives update on his condition Monday Night as Bills Bengals game is postponed after CPR was given

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is emotional as he and his teammates struggle while medical staff work on Damar Hamlin.Photo bycourtesy of AP Phone/Jeff Dean. We were given a reminder on just how dangerous this game really is.

Read full story
18 comments

Raiders Quarterback Jarrett Stidham Shines in loss to 49ers with Davante Adams, players and fans feeling good & hopeful

Raiders starting quarterback became only the 2nd quarterback since 1950 to pass for 350 yards and 3 touchdownsPhoto bycourtesy of Ethan Miller/Getty Images. Jarrett Stidham was just what the doctor ordered.

Read full story
24 comments
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco New Years Eve Fireworks is back! Past View from a Drone & List of Things to do in the SF Bay area

San Francisco gets ready to rock in the new year as they renew their midnight fireworks displayPhoto bycourtesy of the Barbagelata Group twitter page. San Francisco will renew their annual New Year's Eve fireworks show at midnight to welcome in the new year. Last year's fireworks were canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. With so many struggling in the last couple of years, many are hopeful that 2023 will be a special year for everyone. They are expecting around 200,000 people to be at the celebration.

Read full story
17 comments
Las Vegas, NV

Raiders Derek Carr is benched; Proof that why moving on from Carr is Best for Business

The Raiders will bench starting quarterback Derek Carr for the final 2 games possibly leading the way for his departurePhoto byCourtesy of AP Photo/Don Wright. The Raiders finally made a decision.

Read full story
8 comments

Mexican Wedding Cookie Recipe

Mexican Wedding Cookies or cakes (Polvorones) are a delicious addition to any holiday!Photo bycourtesy of the www.thespruceeats.com website. Usually when you find a cookie swap or a cookie tree at a holiday gathering, you will find some variation of the famous Mexican Wedding Cake. It’s also known as butter balls or Russian tea cakes as well. The buttery taste with various nuts is a treat for any occasion, especially Christmas or New Years Eve. The origin of this cookie is interesting and unique.

Read full story
52 comments
Glen Cove, NY

Bob & Linda Taylor's Christmas House in Glen Cove will end after 23 years

Bob and Linda Taylor look over part of their Christmas light display knowing this will be the final yearPhoto bycourtesy of Chris Riley/Times-Herald. Bob & Linda Taylor are always all smiles during the holiday season as they share their Christmas lights at the Christmas House in Glen Cove!Photo bycourtesy of Bob & Linda Taylor at Christmas House in Glen Cove's facebook page.

Read full story
15 comments

Simple Cheesecake Recipe

A simple and delicious cheesecake recipe without the pitfallsPhoto bycourtesy of alattefood.com. If you need a simple cheesecake recipe to wow your friends and family, then here it is. Avoid water baths, cracks, and all the pitfalls of cheesecake baking while getting the deep, rich flavor everyone loves.

Read full story
16 comments

Mini Cheesecake Recipe

Mini cheesecakes are an amazing treat for any holiday gatheringPhoto byCourtesy of the meatloafandmelodrama.com website. The holidays are always a time of sharing special things. One of those things is the seasonal treats that so many look forward to every year. In many households, there are favorite sweets or dishes that only come once a year and create great memories.

Read full story
22 comments
Columbus, OH

Buckeyes are a blend of chocolate and peanut butter for a holiday treat

Buckeyes are a great blend of peanut butter and chocolate that is easy to makePhoto bycourtesy of John Kanell of the preppy kitchen website. The holidays bring about many food traditions that people look forward to. Some traditional foods include cookies, candies, and sweets that so many look forward to. Many of these recipes seem very intimidating and daunting for the average home cook, but in reality, they are easier to create than people think. Remember that proper ingredients and techniques are things to think about when baking.

Read full story
26 comments

Jules Bass recent passing reminds us the legacy Frosty, Rudolph & others will live on

Jules Bass passing is the end of an era. But the holiday creations by he and partner Arthur Rankin Jr., along with Romeo Muller are timelessPhoto byRankin-Bass Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock.

Read full story
20 comments

Chocolate Walnut Fudge No Thermometer method

Chocolate Walnut Fudge without a thermometer! A holiday treat that is fast and easy to makePhoto bycourtesy of the Gingered Whisk Website. Certain foods always seem to go with the holidays. One of those treats is fudge. Fudge is something that one should obviously not eat every day. High in sugar and calories, it’s definitely something that should be eaten in moderation. Some people avoid making fudge due to the problem of how long should you heat the fudge and at what temperature to cook it. If you don’t heat it up properly, it will become very grainy when cooled and it can be a waste of a lot of good ingredients.

Read full story
14 comments
Westborough, MA

Author JL Rothstein enjoyed meeting her readers at various shows this year

Giulia shows off her exclusive Fan Expo Book Box purchase from author JL Rothstein at the Fan Expo Boston!Photo bycourtesy of JL Rothstein's Twitter page. One of the exciting things about being a writer and a fan of writers is getting to meet the authors. Author JL Rothstein will be able to communicate with fans once again.

Read full story
13 comments

Chocolate Cheesecake Bars

Chocolate Cheesecake bars are great for a snack or for dessertphoto by Taste of Home Website. In today's busy world, sometimes there isn’t enough time to create a dessert like cheesecake. There are quality alternatives though that still give amazing flavor.

Read full story
13 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy