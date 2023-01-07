Former Talk show host Jenny Jones reinvents herself with a successful cooking show; Sharing her most popular recipe

Jenny Jones has a popular cooking channel on YouTube called "Jenny Can Cook" Photo by Jenny Jones jennycancook.com website

Jenny Jones is back, and it's not what you think.

Former talk show host and comedian Jenny Jones made her big break happen during the 90’s “Trash Talk Show craze”. In the 1960’s the likes of Les Crane and Joe Pyne were the first to have confrontational radio and television respectively.

In the late 80’s Morton Downey Jr. took the extra mile. With a rabid following that he called “The Beast”, the far right-wing host would sometimes scream at guests, blow cigarette smoke in their faces or even fight them if he disagreed with them. All to the delight of his audience. Geraldo Rivera also started his show in the late 80s and more insanity ensued.

The year 1991 saw an explosion of shows. Jenny Jones, Jerry Springer, Maury Povich, and Montel Williams all began their realm which would eventually lead to the future which was reality shows. People laughed and mocked these shows, but they also watched them in record numbers. In 1991 the networks were ready to cash in.

Jenny Jones started out with poor ratings so they decided to be like every other show, and have crazy guests and bizarre subjects. With her deadpan expressions, Jones's show became very popular. The low point of the show came when on a show called exposing same gender secret crushes, taped on March 6, 1995, a homosexual man named Scott Amedure confessed his love for an acquaintance, Jonathan Schmitz who was straight.

Schmitz would eventually shoot and kill Amedure and be convicted of second-degree murder. He was released on parole on August 21, 2017. The ratings eventually dropped and in the final two years the show was at or near the bottom in the ratings and it was canceled in 2003. Below is a video that breaks down the evidence in the trial.

As with most celebrities, Jenny Jones has reinvented herself in a big way. Her website shares everything about her.

Giving Back:

Jenny Jones has done her best to help people as well. She has several philanthropy projects and has given away a lot of money in grants to various endeavors. You can read about her life and her philanthropy at the link on her webpage.

A Popular Online Cooking Show:

Jones has had a lifelong passion for food and cooking. Often she would bring baked goods on set to her talk show. She started a YouTube channel in 8 years ago called Jenny Can Cook, and it has gradually taken off. With 1.24 million subscribers, she shares recipes along with her quirky personality and jokes to liven things up. “This dough is very forgiving, unlike some people I know. I washed this dirty baseball but I guess some guy wrote on it. I said I was sorry.”

Below is her most beloved recipe by her followers which has amassed an incredible 18 million views.

Jenny Jones Faster No Knead Bread:

Jenny Jones recipe has amassed over 18 million views on YouTube! This is her easy No Knead Bread Photo by Jenny Jones jennycancook.com

No Knead Bread

PLEASE SEE MY METRIC CHART ABOUT THE FLOUR. I recommend an oven thermometer to make sure your oven is hot enough and a pair of oven gloves are advisable. (For the original overnight method, simply switch to COOL water and let the dough rest overnight on the countertop for 8 to 24 hours). ALWAYS AERATE (not sift) YOUR FLOUR BEFORE MEASURING. I use a 5 1/2 quart Dutch oven.

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 40 minutes

Total Time: 4 hours, 25 minutes

Makes: One loaf

Ingredients:

3 cups (360-390 g /12 3/4 ounces) all-purpose or bread flour (aerate flour before measuring - See How)

1/4 teaspoon yeast, active dry or instant (1 g)

1 teaspoon salt (6 g)

1 1/2 cups hot water, not boiling (354 mL) - I use hot tap water - about 125-130° F

(about 2 Tablespoons extra flour for shaping)

Instructions:

Combine flour, yeast, and salt in a large bowl. Stir in water until it’s well combined. Cover with plastic wrap and let stand at room temperature for 3 hours. After 3 hours dough will become puffy and dotted with bubbles. Transfer it to a well-floured surface and sprinkle the dough with a little flour. Using a scraper fold dough over 10-12 times & shape it into a rough ball. Place in a parchment paper-lined bowl (not wax paper) and cover with a towel. Let stand on the countertop for about 35 minutes. Meantime place the Dutch oven with lid in a cold oven and preheat to 450° F. My oven takes 35 minutes to reach 450°. (My Dutch oven is 5 1/2 quarts) When the oven reaches 450° carefully, using oven gloves, lift the parchment paper and dough from the bowl and place them gently into the hot pot. (parchment paper goes in the pot too) Cover and bake for 30 minutes. After 30 minutes, remove the lid and parchment paper. Return, uncovered, to the oven and bake for 10 - 15 more minutes. Let it cool for at least 15 minutes before slicing.

METRIC: The standard for weighing the flour is 1 cup = 120 grams. But when I weigh one cup I get 125-130 grams. Please decide what works for you.