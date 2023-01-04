New Orleans Legend Chef Emeril Lagasse's Most Popular Recipe

Emeril Lagasse has done it all and is as vibrant as ever Photo by Josh Brasted at joshbrasted.com

Emeril Lagasse has done it all. He has done several television shows, cooked in front of live audiences, written books, and even sold his cookware. Out of all of the great dishes that he's shared, there is one that everyone clamors for which will be shared below.

His Rise to Fame:

According to Wikipedia, Lagasse graduated from culinary school in 1978. His big break came when he was chosen in 1982 to succeed legendary chef Paul Prudhomme as executive chef of Commander's Palace in New Orleans under Richard Brennan Sr. He led the kitchen there for seven and a half years before leaving to open his restaurant. The rest they say is history.

Paying it Forward:

The one thing that Lagasse doesn’t get enough credit for is his giving spirit. Emeril has often talked about the importance of “paying it forward” and he has been a great example to others. He started the Emeril Lagasse Foundation with his wife Alden in 2002. According to the website, its motto is Inspire, Mentor, Enable.

They state that their mission is to seek to inspire, mentor and enable youth to reach their full potential through culinary, nutrition, and arts education. The website goes on to say that they have given over 18.5 million dollars to children’s charities to support these programs.

Emeril Lagasse's famous Banana Cream Pie with Caramel & Chocolate Photo by rachaelrayshow.com

His One Dish People go Crazy Over:

In an interview that Emeril did in 2014 with First We Feast, he first talked about the 10 dishes that made his career. When it came to dessert, he finally admitted there's one dish that stands out. That dish is Banana Cream Pie with Caramel and Chocolate Shavings.

“If there’s one dessert—maybe even one dish—that people go crazy about, it’s this one,” Lagasse said. “There’s something about the old-fashioned pastry cream layered with bananas, caramel, and finely shaved chocolate.”

Emeril shares this amazing recipe on his website along with a YouTube video of him preparing it. It’s decadent and delicious. Inspired by Banana Cream Pies that he ate as a kid, Emeril said he wanted to “kick it up a notch” and boy did he. BAM!

Banana Cream Pie with Caramel and Chocolate Shavings

PREP TIME: 1 hour

1 hour TOTAL TIME: 8 hours

8 hours YIELD: Makes one 9-inch pie; serves 10

INGREDIENTS

4 cups heavy cream

1 1/2 cups whole milk

1 1/2 cups plus 2 teaspoons granulated sugar

1 vanilla bean, split in half lengthwise and seeds scraped

3 large egg yolks

2 large eggs

1/2 cup cornstarch

Graham Cracker Crust

3 pounds (about 9) firm but ripe bananas, peeled and cut crosswise into 1/2-inch-thick slices

1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Caramel Sauce

Chocolate Sauce

Shaved chocolate, for garnish

Confectioners' sugar, for garnish

Fresh mint, for garnish

DIRECTIONS