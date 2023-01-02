Raiders Quarterback Jarrett Stidham Shines in loss to 49ers with Davante Adams, players and fans feeling good & hopeful

Raiders starting quarterback became only the 2nd quarterback since 1950 to pass for 350 yards and 3 touchdowns Photo by courtesy of Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Jarrett Stidham was just what the doctor ordered.

With a dark cloud of disappointment and dysfunction hanging over their heads again, the undermanned Raiders passed the eye test in a 37-34 overtime loss to the 49ers. It was a thriller from start to finish. New quarterback Jarrett Stidham was not expected to do much against the 49ers and their top-rated defense. In a gutsy effort, he rallied the offense around him and was 23 for 34 for 365 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions.

The last interception was helped when all-world Nick Bosa of the 49ers bull-rushed the Raiders offensive lineman Kolton Miller who bumped Stidham. It caused the pass to be under thrown and it was intercepted and brought back deep into Raider territory setting up the game-winning field goal for San Francisco.

As reported by ESPN, Stidham became only the 2nd quarterback since 1950 to throw for over 350 yards and 3 touchdowns in his first start.

https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/35362960/jarrett-stidham-earns-raiders-respect-leading-upset-49ers

Social media buzzed with the Raider's effort and for the first time in a long time, there seemed to be positivity looking forward. Even Davante Adams talked about how the players felt, which was reported by Yahoo sports below. Adams broke the single-season receiving yards record set by Tim Brown with his 7 catch 153-yard effort with 2 touchdowns.

https://autos.yahoo.com/autos/jarrett-stidham-balled-vs-top-032639781.html

“[Stidham] took control of the huddle, took control of the game, and played an amazing game today,” Adams added. “He apologized for not being able to finish it off and I think every single person on the team said “Man, get outta here with that, you balled out, you did your thing.’ We got to find a way to help him. Protect a little longer, catch a few more balls, and get a couple more first downs and a few more points and it would’ve been a dream situation for him too. But either way, we went out here and we had a lot of fun today. It was one of those types of games where we rallied with each other and had a good battle with a really good football team. Proud of Jarrett.”

Is Jarrett Stidham the answer at quarterback for the Raiders? Probably not, but Brock Purdy was also not expected to be the answer for the 49ers and his play at quarterback has taken them to the enxt level. What it does show is that this system can be successful and that just like the 49ers with Brock Purdy; they may have found a diamond in the rough that few thought much of.