Raiders Quarterback Jarrett Stidham Shines in loss to 49ers with Davante Adams, players and fans feeling good & hopeful

James Patrick

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35DrSG_0k0pou3x00
Raiders starting quarterback became only the 2nd quarterback since 1950 to pass for 350 yards and 3 touchdownsPhoto bycourtesy of Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Jarrett Stidham was just what the doctor ordered.

With a dark cloud of disappointment and dysfunction hanging over their heads again, the undermanned Raiders passed the eye test in a 37-34 overtime loss to the 49ers. It was a thriller from start to finish. New quarterback Jarrett Stidham was not expected to do much against the 49ers and their top-rated defense. In a gutsy effort, he rallied the offense around him and was 23 for 34 for 365 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions.

The last interception was helped when all-world Nick Bosa of the 49ers bull-rushed the Raiders offensive lineman Kolton Miller who bumped Stidham. It caused the pass to be under thrown and it was intercepted and brought back deep into Raider territory setting up the game-winning field goal for San Francisco.

As reported by ESPN, Stidham became only the 2nd quarterback since 1950 to throw for over 350 yards and 3 touchdowns in his first start.

https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/35362960/jarrett-stidham-earns-raiders-respect-leading-upset-49ers

Social media buzzed with the Raider's effort and for the first time in a long time, there seemed to be positivity looking forward. Even Davante Adams talked about how the players felt, which was reported by Yahoo sports below. Adams broke the single-season receiving yards record set by Tim Brown with his 7 catch 153-yard effort with 2 touchdowns.

https://autos.yahoo.com/autos/jarrett-stidham-balled-vs-top-032639781.html

“[Stidham] took control of the huddle, took control of the game, and played an amazing game today,” Adams added. “He apologized for not being able to finish it off and I think every single person on the team said “Man, get outta here with that, you balled out, you did your thing.’ We got to find a way to help him. Protect a little longer, catch a few more balls, and get a couple more first downs and a few more points and it would’ve been a dream situation for him too. But either way, we went out here and we had a lot of fun today. It was one of those types of games where we rallied with each other and had a good battle with a really good football team. Proud of Jarrett.”

Is Jarrett Stidham the answer at quarterback for the Raiders? Probably not, but Brock Purdy was also not expected to be the answer for the 49ers and his play at quarterback has taken them to the enxt level. What it does show is that this system can be successful and that just like the 49ers with Brock Purdy; they may have found a diamond in the rough that few thought much of.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Jarrett Stidham# Davante Adams# Brock Purdy# Las Vegas Raiders# San Francisco 49ers

Comments / 24

Published by

Writer & Host of The Forum Celebrity Podcast with Florence Carmela. We conduct Celebrity Interviews, cover Pop Culture & Trending News Stories! I've been a featured guest on several radio shows & podcasts. Twitter: @realjamespat @FlorenceCarmela

Fairfield, CA
3204 followers

More from James Patrick

New Orleans, LA

New Orleans Legend Chef Emeril Lagasse's Most Popular Recipe

Emeril Lagasse has done it all and is as vibrant as everPhoto byJosh Brasted at joshbrasted.com. Emeril Lagasse has done it all. He has done several television shows, cooked in front of live audiences, written books, and even sold his cookware. Out of all of the great dishes that he's shared, there is one that everyone clamors for which will be shared below.

Read full story
34 comments
Cincinnati, OH

Damar Hamlin's rep gives update on his condition Monday Night as Bills Bengals game is postponed after CPR was given

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is emotional as he and his teammates struggle while medical staff work on Damar Hamlin.Photo bycourtesy of AP Phone/Jeff Dean. We were given a reminder on just how dangerous this game really is.

Read full story
18 comments
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco New Years Eve Fireworks is back! Past View from a Drone & List of Things to do in the SF Bay area

San Francisco gets ready to rock in the new year as they renew their midnight fireworks displayPhoto bycourtesy of the Barbagelata Group twitter page. San Francisco will renew their annual New Year's Eve fireworks show at midnight to welcome in the new year. Last year's fireworks were canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. With so many struggling in the last couple of years, many are hopeful that 2023 will be a special year for everyone. They are expecting around 200,000 people to be at the celebration.

Read full story
17 comments
Las Vegas, NV

Raiders Derek Carr is benched; Proof that why moving on from Carr is Best for Business

The Raiders will bench starting quarterback Derek Carr for the final 2 games possibly leading the way for his departurePhoto byCourtesy of AP Photo/Don Wright. The Raiders finally made a decision.

Read full story
8 comments

Mexican Wedding Cookie Recipe

Mexican Wedding Cookies or cakes (Polvorones) are a delicious addition to any holiday!Photo bycourtesy of the www.thespruceeats.com website. Usually when you find a cookie swap or a cookie tree at a holiday gathering, you will find some variation of the famous Mexican Wedding Cake. It’s also known as butter balls or Russian tea cakes as well. The buttery taste with various nuts is a treat for any occasion, especially Christmas or New Years Eve. The origin of this cookie is interesting and unique.

Read full story
52 comments
Glen Cove, NY

Bob & Linda Taylor's Christmas House in Glen Cove will end after 23 years

Bob and Linda Taylor look over part of their Christmas light display knowing this will be the final yearPhoto bycourtesy of Chris Riley/Times-Herald. Bob & Linda Taylor are always all smiles during the holiday season as they share their Christmas lights at the Christmas House in Glen Cove!Photo bycourtesy of Bob & Linda Taylor at Christmas House in Glen Cove's facebook page.

Read full story
15 comments

Simple Cheesecake Recipe

A simple and delicious cheesecake recipe without the pitfallsPhoto bycourtesy of alattefood.com. If you need a simple cheesecake recipe to wow your friends and family, then here it is. Avoid water baths, cracks, and all the pitfalls of cheesecake baking while getting the deep, rich flavor everyone loves.

Read full story
15 comments

Mini Cheesecake Recipe

Mini cheesecakes are an amazing treat for any holiday gatheringPhoto byCourtesy of the meatloafandmelodrama.com website. The holidays are always a time of sharing special things. One of those things is the seasonal treats that so many look forward to every year. In many households, there are favorite sweets or dishes that only come once a year and create great memories.

Read full story
22 comments
Columbus, OH

Buckeyes are a blend of chocolate and peanut butter for a holiday treat

Buckeyes are a great blend of peanut butter and chocolate that is easy to makePhoto bycourtesy of John Kanell of the preppy kitchen website. The holidays bring about many food traditions that people look forward to. Some traditional foods include cookies, candies, and sweets that so many look forward to. Many of these recipes seem very intimidating and daunting for the average home cook, but in reality, they are easier to create than people think. Remember that proper ingredients and techniques are things to think about when baking.

Read full story
26 comments

Jules Bass recent passing reminds us the legacy Frosty, Rudolph & others will live on

Jules Bass passing is the end of an era. But the holiday creations by he and partner Arthur Rankin Jr., along with Romeo Muller are timelessPhoto byRankin-Bass Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock.

Read full story
20 comments

Chocolate Walnut Fudge No Thermometer method

Chocolate Walnut Fudge without a thermometer! A holiday treat that is fast and easy to makePhoto bycourtesy of the Gingered Whisk Website. Certain foods always seem to go with the holidays. One of those treats is fudge. Fudge is something that one should obviously not eat every day. High in sugar and calories, it’s definitely something that should be eaten in moderation. Some people avoid making fudge due to the problem of how long should you heat the fudge and at what temperature to cook it. If you don’t heat it up properly, it will become very grainy when cooled and it can be a waste of a lot of good ingredients.

Read full story
14 comments
Westborough, MA

Author JL Rothstein enjoyed meeting her readers at various shows this year

Giulia shows off her exclusive Fan Expo Book Box purchase from author JL Rothstein at the Fan Expo Boston!Photo bycourtesy of JL Rothstein's Twitter page. One of the exciting things about being a writer and a fan of writers is getting to meet the authors. Author JL Rothstein will be able to communicate with fans once again.

Read full story
13 comments

Chocolate Cheesecake Bars

Chocolate Cheesecake bars are great for a snack or for dessertphoto by Taste of Home Website. In today's busy world, sometimes there isn’t enough time to create a dessert like cheesecake. There are quality alternatives though that still give amazing flavor.

Read full story
13 comments
Las Vegas, NV

Comedian & Actor Keith Lyle role in The Hangover is just one of the highlights in a career of overcoming

Keith Lyle with another great standup routinePhoto byKeith Lyle/Keith Lyle Youtube Page. Comedian and actor Keith Lyle has a story of overcoming adversity that many comedians would love to have. Growing up in the north suburbs of Chicago, he lived in a loving but very loud two-parent family. Good times were laughing and pranking people with his brother Paul, but there was also a lot of yelling and dysfunction. Struggling with insecurities and not fitting in with other kids at school, he soon learned his saving grace; the ability to make people laugh.

Read full story
10 comments

Deep Fried Turkey Recipe

Deep Fried Turkey cooked to perfectionPetrina Tinsley. Over time more people have changed the way they cook their Thanksgiving turkey. Let's look into where it all started and how to do it safely and correctly.

Read full story
16 comments

Thanksgiving Stuffing Recipe

Classic holiday stuffing that is easy to dospendwithpennies.com. The Thanksgiving meal is usually the largest meal of the year for most families. Stuffing is one of the foods that so many look forward to eating because it usually is only seen once a year. Over time people have added all sorts of things to it to make it unique. On the site of how stuff works, they show some crazy things people say they put in their stuffing. Things like oysters, popcorn, twinkies, pepperoni, and mozzarella cheese, are just some of the things people say they add.

Read full story
40 comments
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 Touchdowns

Alvin Kamara shows off some dance moves after scoring one of 3 td's against the RaidersSean Gardner / Getty Images Sport / Getty. The New Orleans Saints got back on track with a complete domination of the Las Vegas Raiders in the Louisiana Superdome. The Saints shut out the Raiders 24-0. In reality, the game wasn't that close. New Orleans is now 3-5 and Las Vegas falls to 2-5. If the Saints were in any other division they would be in trouble but the NFC South is having a horrible year. With this win, they tied for second with Tampa Bay and are only one game behind first-place 4-4 Atlanta. The Raiders did not have an offensive play past the 50 yard line until 2:17 to go in the game. Here is an update of the NFL standings.

Read full story
17 comments

Hot Buttered Rum Recipe for the fall & winter months

Hot Buttered Rum is a fall and holiday classic drinkPhoto byCourtesy of SHERIMA1/allrecipes.com website. Hot buttered rum is a classic fall and winter drink. It can be enjoyed with an ounce of rum or brandy or without alcohol to warm up during those cold winter nights. It is made by using a hot buttered rum batter. There are many variations to the recipe but below is a popular one with very high reviews.

Read full story
28 comments
Chapel Hill, NC

Mama Dip's classic Pecan Pie Recipe is easy and tasty

When the holiday season comes around, people look forward to the smells of cooking in the kitchen and the food that brings them memories. One of the people that had a restaurant in Chapel Hill North Carolina with those smells coming out of its kitchen all year round was Mama Dips. Mama Dip became famous not only in North Carolina but around the country.

Read full story
28 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy