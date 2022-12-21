A simple and delicious cheesecake recipe without the pitfalls Photo by courtesy of alattefood.com

If you need a simple cheesecake recipe to wow your friends and family, then here it is. Avoid water baths, cracks, and all the pitfalls of cheesecake baking while getting the deep, rich flavor everyone loves.

Cheesecake can be tricky to make at times. Making a good cheesecake with no cracks can take practice. The recipe below is easy and has as few ingredients as possible. If you choose to make a cheesecake with prepared pie crust you can even do that, but making the crust is not as hard as you think.

Cheesecake is still one of the most popular desserts after being invented centuries ago. Some say it was invented in New York or Philadelphia but its origin is far deeper than that. According to the famous Jonathon Lord Cheesecake and Bakery in New York, the history of cheesecake is a history buffs dream.

The site states that in the fifth century B.C., the ancient Greeks on the island of Samos created the earliest known cheesecake. It explained that athletes during the first Olympic games in 762 B.C. were given cheesecake for energy. In the first English cookbook in 1390, cheesecake recipes were in it. Over centuries the recipe has evolved to a much easier version due to the invention of cream cheese.

In the 1730s, Philadelphia became home to the Cheesecake House tavern! “Martha Washington's prized and gifted cookbook features three different cheesecake recipes, one of which being a cheesecake without a crust”.

From experienced baker to novice cook, this is a recipe that cheesecake lovers will enjoy with as little drama as possible.

The Best Easy Cheesecake Recipe

Ingredients

Crust

1 1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs

4 Tbsp granulated sugar

6 Tbsp unsalted butter, melted

1 tsp vanilla extract

Cheesecake Filling

3 8 oz cream cheese packages, softened to room temperature

3/4 cup granulated sugar

3 eggs, at room temperature

2 tsp vanilla extract

Toppings

-berries

-caramel sauce

-chocolate chips

-lemon curd

-whipped cream

