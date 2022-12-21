Simple Cheesecake Recipe

James Patrick

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yoCIu_0jpwzINI00
A simple and delicious cheesecake recipe without the pitfallsPhoto bycourtesy of alattefood.com

If you need a simple cheesecake recipe to wow your friends and family, then here it is. Avoid water baths, cracks, and all the pitfalls of cheesecake baking while getting the deep, rich flavor everyone loves.

Cheesecake can be tricky to make at times. Making a good cheesecake with no cracks can take practice. The recipe below is easy and has as few ingredients as possible. If you choose to make a cheesecake with prepared pie crust you can even do that, but making the crust is not as hard as you think.

Cheesecake is still one of the most popular desserts after being invented centuries ago. Some say it was invented in New York or Philadelphia but its origin is far deeper than that. According to the famous Jonathon Lord Cheesecake and Bakery in New York, the history of cheesecake is a history buffs dream.

https://www.jonathanlordcheesecake.com/the-history-of-cheesecake-who-made-it-first

The site states that in the fifth century B.C., the ancient Greeks on the island of Samos created the earliest known cheesecake. It explained that athletes during the first Olympic games in 762 B.C. were given cheesecake for energy. In the first English cookbook in 1390, cheesecake recipes were in it. Over centuries the recipe has evolved to a much easier version due to the invention of cream cheese.

In the 1730s, Philadelphia became home to the Cheesecake House tavern! “Martha Washington's prized and gifted cookbook features three different cheesecake recipes, one of which being a cheesecake without a crust”.

From experienced baker to novice cook, this is a recipe that cheesecake lovers will enjoy with as little drama as possible.

https://www.alattefood.com/easy-cheesecake-recipe/

The Best Easy Cheesecake Recipe

Prep Time

25 mins

Cook Time

25 mins

Total Time

50 mins

The Best Easy Cheesecake is made with a graham cracker crust, plenty of rich cream cheese, and a few other simple ingredients. This homemade cheesecake is perfect every single time—no cracks (and no water bath!), creamy texture, and the best flavor.

Course: Dessert

Cuisine: American

Keyword: easy cheesecake recipe

Servings: 10 slices

Author: Michelle

Ingredients

Crust

  • 1 1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs
  • 4 Tbsp granulated sugar
  • 6 Tbsp unsalted butter, melted
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract

Cheesecake Filling

  • 3 8 oz cream cheese packages, softened to room temperature
  • 3/4 cup granulated sugar
  • 3 eggs, at room temperature
  • 2 tsp vanilla extract

Toppings

  • -berries
  • -caramel sauce
  • -chocolate chips
  • -lemon curd
  • -whipped cream

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  2. Using a food processor, pulse the graham cracker sheets (about 10-12) until they resemble crumbs.
  3. Next, add in sugar, vanilla extract, and melted butter and pulse the mixture until well combined.
  4. Pour graham cracker crumbs into your baking dish and press the crumbs into the bottom of the dish and up along the sides. Set aside.
  5. With a hand mixer or a standing mixer, beat cream cheese on a low speed for about 5-10 seconds.
  6. While on a low speed, slowly add in the granulated sugar and mix until incorporated, scraping down the sides as needed. Add in vanilla extract and mix until combined.
  7. Next, add in the eggs, one at a time, mixing after each addition. Scrape down the sides of the bowl, and mix on low until everything is combined and the filling is silky and smooth.
  8. Pour cheesecake batter over the graham cracker crust and spread in an even layer.
  9. Bake for 22-25 minutes (mine is usually done at approximately 24 minutes), or until the center of the cheesecake jiggles slightly when the baking dish is gently moved.
  10. Turn the oven off, crack the door, and let the cheesecake slowly cool for about 45-60 minutes (I usually do 60 minutes, but if you’re pressed for time, you can pull it out at 45 minutes).
  11. Continue to cool the cheesecake on the counter until it reaches room temperature.
  12. Finally, chill the cheesecake in the fridge for at least 4 hours, or overnight if possible (the cheesecake gets better the colder it gets).
  13. Cut and serve with whatever toppings you like.
  14. Refrigerate leftovers.

