Jules Bass recent passing reminds us the legacy Frosty, Rudolph & others will live on

James Patrick

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mfjoX_0jg0jEIK00
Jules Bass passing is the end of an era. But the holiday creations by he and partner Arthur Rankin Jr., along with Romeo Muller are timelessPhoto byRankin-Bass Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock

Jules Bass the animator, director, producer and composer of many of the holiday classics that are enjoyed around the world has passed away at the age of 87. No cause of death was given at the time.

Bass and his late friend Arthur Rankin Jr. eventually created the production company Rankin/Bass productions. They invented animated stop-motion stories that were sent to Japan to be finished. They called it “Animagic” which was animation productions that were put together at 24 frames per second to create the illusion of motion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eO56l_0jg0jEIK00
Jules Bass died on October 25th. He lived behind the scenes and quietly passed away. He and Arthur Rankin Jr. created iconic works.Photo byNBCU PHOTO BANK/NBCUNIVERSAL/GETTY; JULES BASS/TWITTER

Bass & Rankin Jr. were popular for television series like the The New Adventures of Pinochio (1960), King Kong (1966) and tv movies Tales of the Wizard of Oz (1961) & Return to Oz (1964). They became famous though when they teamed up with another legend, screenwriter and actor Romeo Muller. Muller's writing and imagination was a perfect fit for Rankin/Bass. Arthur Rankin Jr. died on January 30th 2014 at the age of 89, and Romeo Muller passed away on December 30, 1992 at the age of 64.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07HHoH_0jg0jEIK00
Arthur Rankin Jr., Masaki Izuka & Jules Bass were the genius behind Rankin/BassPhoto bycourtesy of Rick Goldschmidt

They first created the hit “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” in 1964. It still holds the record as the longest running Christmas show of all time. The Little Drummer Boy, Frosty the Snowman and Santa Claus is coming to town soon followed. The also did many sequels to these classics. Here Comes Peter Cottontail is a television staple every Easter. Bass/Rankin Productions even ventured into other cartoon genres doing the Jackson 5ive Cartoon which was the first family oriented show about an African American family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RdEdJ_0jg0jEIK00
Screenwriter/Actor Romeo Muller was the final piece in the Rankin/Bass magic. Rudolph was an early work of his. He died in 12/30/1992 at 64.Photo bycourtesy of Miser Bros Press/Rick Goldschmidt Archives

The 1970’s was a huge decade for Bass & Rankin as their company continued creating classics. Standouts include “The Year Without a Santa Claus” & “Twas the Night Before Christmas”. “Nestor, the Long-Eared Christmas Donkey”, "Jack Frost" & even the television movie “The Hobbit”.

The loss of Jules Bass is the end of an incredible era and the last of the creators of classics that will be enjoyed for generations. Their legacies will live on in their incredible works for years to come.

