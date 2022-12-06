Chocolate Walnut Fudge No Thermometer method

Chocolate Walnut Fudge without a thermometer! A holiday treat that is fast and easy to make Photo by courtesy of the Gingered Whisk Website

Certain foods always seem to go with the holidays. One of those treats is fudge. Fudge is something that one should obviously not eat every day. High in sugar and calories, it’s definitely something that should be eaten in moderation. Some people avoid making fudge due to the problem of how long should you heat the fudge and at what temperature to cook it. If you don’t heat it up properly, it will become very grainy when cooled and it can be a waste of a lot of good ingredients.

A go-to recipe that will be shared is a simple one that doesn’t take special ingredients or talents. You don’t need a thermometer and it’s as foolproof as it gets when attempting to make fudge.

One of the important things that are used is a double-boiler. There are actually double-boilers that you can buy that can be pricey, or you can do a shortcut that is easy and uses pans that you already have.

To use a double boiler, get a saucepan of any size and fill it halfway with water, and heat it at medium heat. Put the needed ingredients below into a glass or metal bowl that can sit atop the saucepan but it should not touch the water. When melting the ingredients in the bowl, make sure to not boil the water or let the water hit the bowl. If it does the chocolate could “seize” and it will turn into a hard clump of chocolate that you can’t use.

Food Network Canada has a great quick and easy tutorial on making a double boiler on YouTube.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=63cWa6Zjv3k

Easy Chocolate Walnut Fudge:

by the Gingered Whisk

https://thegingeredwhisk.com/flawless-fudge/

Prep Time: 2 hours 30 minutes

Cook Time:15 minutes

Total Time:2 hours 45 minutes

Ingredients

1 can sweeten condensed milk

3 cups chocolate chips (this is almost 2 whole bags. I usually use half milk and half semi-sweet)

1 1/2 tsp vanilla

3/4 cup chopped walnuts

pinch salt

Instructions