Chocolate Walnut Fudge No Thermometer method

Certain foods always seem to go with the holidays. One of those treats is fudge. Fudge is something that one should obviously not eat every day. High in sugar and calories, it’s definitely something that should be eaten in moderation. Some people avoid making fudge due to the problem of how long should you heat the fudge and at what temperature to cook it. If you don’t heat it up properly, it will become very grainy when cooled and it can be a waste of a lot of good ingredients.
A go-to recipe that will be shared is a simple one that doesn’t take special ingredients or talents. You don’t need a thermometer and it’s as foolproof as it gets when attempting to make fudge.
One of the important things that are used is a double-boiler. There are actually double-boilers that you can buy that can be pricey, or you can do a shortcut that is easy and uses pans that you already have.
To use a double boiler, get a saucepan of any size and fill it halfway with water, and heat it at medium heat. Put the needed ingredients below into a glass or metal bowl that can sit atop the saucepan but it should not touch the water. When melting the ingredients in the bowl, make sure to not boil the water or let the water hit the bowl. If it does the chocolate could “seize” and it will turn into a hard clump of chocolate that you can’t use.
Food Network Canada has a great quick and easy tutorial on making a double boiler on YouTube.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=63cWa6Zjv3k
Easy Chocolate Walnut Fudge:
by the Gingered Whisk
https://thegingeredwhisk.com/flawless-fudge/
Prep Time: 2 hours 30 minutes
Cook Time:15 minutes
Total Time:2 hours 45 minutes
Ingredients
- 1 can sweeten condensed milk
- 3 cups chocolate chips (this is almost 2 whole bags. I usually use half milk and half semi-sweet)
- 1 1/2 tsp vanilla
- 3/4 cup chopped walnuts
- pinch salt
Instructions
- Line a 9x9 pan with parchment paper.
- In a double broiler or a saucepan, melt the chocolate chips and condensed milk together.
- Stir constantly so the chocolate does not burn!!
- As soon as the chocolate is melted and smooth, remove it from the heat, and stir in the vanilla and nuts.
- Pour into the prepared pan and smooth the top down.
- Place in the refrigerator and allow to chill for at least two hours, until set
- Remove the parchment paper from the pan and place the fudge on the counter, where you can cut it into bite-sized pieces.
- Store the fudge in the refrigerator, covered, until you have eaten it all! :)
- Enjoy!
