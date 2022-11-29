Author JL Rothstein will be at a book signing at the Tatnuck Booksellers this Saturday

Giulia shows off her exclusive Fan Expo Book Box purchase from author JL Rothstein at the Fan Expo Boston! Photo by courtesy of JL Rothstein's Twitter page

One of the exciting things about being a writer and a fan of writers is getting to meet the authors. Author JL Rothstein will be able to communicate with fans once again.

The Tatnuck Bookseller store at the Westborough Shopping Center on 18 Lyman St. in Westborough, MA will have a special book signing and meet and greet with five authors on Saturday, December 3rd from 1-3 pm. Along with author JL Rothstein, they also will have Meredith O’Brien, Judy Lipson, Charlee James, and Kathryn Marie. It's a great way to meet the authors and pick up some holiday gifts.

“It’s always fun to meet the people that read my books,” Rothstein says. “It is fun to see how they relate to the characters and to get their views. Character development is important to me.”

Tatnuck Booksellers announce authors JL Rothstein, Meredith O'Brien, Charlee James, Kathryn Marie, and Judy Lipson for December 3rd signings Photo by courtesy of Tatnuck Bookseller Facebook page

Rothstein has been popular at public appearances such as the Fan Expo in Boston (formerly known as Comic Con Boston) and at various book signings. Her supernatural Heaven Sent book series was a hot seller at the Fan Expo as she sold out of her book packages and merchandise. Her online book tour has also been a crowd-pleaser. The Heaven Sent book series includes three books; Atonement, Hellbound, and Vengeance.

Another happy fan taking home more of JL Rothstein's work! Photo by courtesy of JL Rothstein Twitter page

Recently she placed third in the https://allauthor.com/ book cover of the month contest for the cover of her latest book “Vengeance”. She ended up beating out hundreds of other writers.

You can follow JL Rothstein on her website or her social media pages below.

https://www.jlrothstein.com/

https://twitter.com/jlrothstein1

https://www.instagram.com/jlrothstein1/

https://www.facebook.com/authorjlrothstein