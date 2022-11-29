Westborough, MA

Author JL Rothstein will be at a book signing at the Tatnuck Booksellers this Saturday

James Patrick

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HjGHn_0jRAfkks00
Giulia shows off her exclusive Fan Expo Book Box purchase from author JL Rothstein at the Fan Expo Boston!Photo bycourtesy of JL Rothstein's Twitter page

One of the exciting things about being a writer and a fan of writers is getting to meet the authors. Author JL Rothstein will be able to communicate with fans once again.

The Tatnuck Bookseller store at the Westborough Shopping Center on 18 Lyman St. in Westborough, MA will have a special book signing and meet and greet with five authors on Saturday, December 3rd from 1-3 pm. Along with author JL Rothstein, they also will have Meredith O’Brien, Judy Lipson, Charlee James, and Kathryn Marie. It's a great way to meet the authors and pick up some holiday gifts.

“It’s always fun to meet the people that read my books,” Rothstein says. “It is fun to see how they relate to the characters and to get their views. Character development is important to me.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zcwry_0jRAfkks00
Tatnuck Booksellers announce authors JL Rothstein, Meredith O'Brien, Charlee James, Kathryn Marie, and Judy Lipson for December 3rd signingsPhoto bycourtesy of Tatnuck Bookseller Facebook page

Rothstein has been popular at public appearances such as the Fan Expo in Boston (formerly known as Comic Con Boston) and at various book signings. Her supernatural Heaven Sent book series was a hot seller at the Fan Expo as she sold out of her book packages and merchandise. Her online book tour has also been a crowd-pleaser. The Heaven Sent book series includes three books; Atonement, Hellbound, and Vengeance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Qmxd_0jRAfkks00
Another happy fan taking home more of JL Rothstein's work!Photo bycourtesy of JL Rothstein Twitter page

Recently she placed third in the https://allauthor.com/ book cover of the month contest for the cover of her latest book “Vengeance”. She ended up beating out hundreds of other writers.

You can follow JL Rothstein on her website or her social media pages below.

https://www.jlrothstein.com/

https://twitter.com/jlrothstein1

https://www.instagram.com/jlrothstein1/

https://www.facebook.com/authorjlrothstein

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# author# JL Rothstein# book signing# holiday gift# books

Comments / 13

Published by

Writer & Host of The Forum Celebrity Podcast with Florence Carmela. We conduct Celebrity Interviews, cover Pop Culture & Trending News Stories! I've been a featured guest on several radio shows & podcasts. Twitter: @realjamespat @FlorenceCarmela

Fairfield, CA
2110 followers

More from James Patrick

Chocolate Cheesecake Bars

Chocolate Cheesecake bars are great for a snack or for dessertphoto by Taste of Home Website. In today's busy world, sometimes there isn’t enough time to create a dessert like cheesecake. There are quality alternatives though that still give amazing flavor.

Read full story
10 comments
Las Vegas, NV

Comedian & Actor Keith Lyle role in The Hangover is just one of the highlights in a career of overcoming

Keith Lyle with another great standup routinePhoto byKeith Lyle/Keith Lyle Youtube Page. Comedian and actor Keith Lyle has a story of overcoming adversity that many comedians would love to have. Growing up in the north suburbs of Chicago, he lived in a loving but very loud two-parent family. Good times were laughing and pranking people with his brother Paul, but there was also a lot of yelling and dysfunction. Struggling with insecurities and not fitting in with other kids at school, he soon learned his saving grace; the ability to make people laugh.

Read full story
10 comments

Deep Fried Turkey Recipe

Deep Fried Turkey cooked to perfectionPetrina Tinsley. Over time more people have changed the way they cook their Thanksgiving turkey. Let's look into where it all started and how to do it safely and correctly.

Read full story
16 comments

Thanksgiving Stuffing Recipe

Classic holiday stuffing that is easy to dospendwithpennies.com. The Thanksgiving meal is usually the largest meal of the year for most families. Stuffing is one of the foods that so many look forward to eating because it usually is only seen once a year. Over time people have added all sorts of things to it to make it unique. On the site of how stuff works, they show some crazy things people say they put in their stuffing. Things like oysters, popcorn, twinkies, pepperoni, and mozzarella cheese, are just some of the things people say they add.

Read full story
40 comments
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 Touchdowns

Alvin Kamara shows off some dance moves after scoring one of 3 td's against the RaidersSean Gardner / Getty Images Sport / Getty. The New Orleans Saints got back on track with a complete domination of the Las Vegas Raiders in the Louisiana Superdome. The Saints shut out the Raiders 24-0. In reality, the game wasn't that close. New Orleans is now 3-5 and Las Vegas falls to 2-5. If the Saints were in any other division they would be in trouble but the NFC South is having a horrible year. With this win, they tied for second with Tampa Bay and are only one game behind first-place 4-4 Atlanta. The Raiders did not have an offensive play past the 50 yard line until 2:17 to go in the game. Here is an update of the NFL standings.

Read full story
17 comments

Hot Buttered Rum Recipe for the fall & winter months

Hot Buttered Rum is a fall and holiday classic drinkCourtesy of SHERIMA1/allrecipes.com website. Hot buttered rum is a classic fall and winter drink. It can be enjoyed with an ounce of rum or brandy or without alcohol to warm up during those cold winter nights. It is made by using a hot buttered rum batter. There are many variations to the recipe but below is a popular one with very high reviews.

Read full story
22 comments
Chapel Hill, NC

Mama Dip's classic Pecan Pie Recipe is easy and tasty

When the holiday season comes around, people look forward to the smells of cooking in the kitchen and the food that brings them memories. One of the people that had a restaurant in Chapel Hill North Carolina with those smells coming out of its kitchen all year round was Mama Dips. Mama Dip became famous not only in North Carolina but around the country.

Read full story
25 comments
Bakersfield, CA

Arvin High School bullying video shows growing problem

Arvin High School responds to outrage over bullying case caught on videoGetty Images. A disturbing video from Arvin High School in Bakersfield, Ca shared on social media has gone viral. The video shows a special needs boy having parts of his head shaved while he wipes away tears. Several students and two school employees are laughing and taunting the boy. The reaction has been swift and loud. The family told KGET, KTLA’s sister station, that they requested the video not be shown on news sites due to how disturbing it is to watch. They also report that Avelina Santiago, the boy's mother, told Telemundo Valle Central that she wants those involved to face discipline.

Read full story
44 comments

Kanye West buys Parler after breakup with JP Morgan & interviews

Kanye West buys Parler amid controversyLarry Busacca/Getty Images. The controversy that surrounds Kanye West continues. Kanye West has agreed to buy Parler for an undisclosed amount. Parler’s parent company has announced a deal has been agreed upon, but some things still need to be finalized. Parlement Technologies would remain involved by providing technical services and cloud support. The CEO of Parler is George Farmer, the wife of right-wing activist and media personality Candace Owens. Owens has become close friends with West. They both wore white lives matter shirts to the Paris fashion week.

Read full story
12 comments
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara sued for 10 million dollars over alleged assault

Alvin Kamara has been sued for 10 million dollarsAP Photo/Tyler Kaufman. A lawsuit seeking damages of 10 million dollars was filed by Darnell Greene against New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara for an alleged felony assault that happened on February 5 of this year.

Read full story
17 comments
Stockton, CA

Police make an arrest in the Stockton California Serial Killer Case as Police Chief says he was caught while under watch

A suspect has been arrested in the Stockton California serial killer caseStockton Police Department. Police state that they have arrested a suspect in the Stockton California serial killer case. A 43-year-old male named Wesley Brownlee is said to be in custody after being followed by police. Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden stated that he was apprehended while under surveillance while "out hunting” and that they had stopped more killings with him in custody.

Read full story
9 comments
Stockton, CA

The Stockton California Police Department Is Asking the Public for Help in the case of a Serial Killer

Stockton Police Need the Publics Help in Finding this person of interest in a Serial Killing CaseStockton Police Department. A serial killer is in Stockton, Ca. The Stockton Police Department has released a video of a person of interest in the case of a confirmed serial killer. There is a $125,000 reward offered, and there are seven victims in total. The only surviving victim is a female. There were five murders in Stockton and one in Oakland.

Read full story
12 comments
Louisiana State

Mike Detillier continues to light up the Sports Media World with Louisiana Charm

Mike Detillier at a tv taping at CBSMike Detillier Twitter page. From the start, sports media personality Mike Detillier had the talent. He explains, “I never had the ambition to be a sports media person. My late mom, God Bless her, would tell people I could do this when I was 11 or 12 years old.”

Read full story
16 comments
Kansas City, MO

The Las Vegas Raiders invade Kansas City to play a rivalry game with the Chiefs. Keys for both teams

Patrick Mahomes attempting a pass over the Raiders Maxx CrosbyDavid Eulitt/Getty Images. In a critical early season contest, the Las Vegas Raiders will visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football under the lights on the national stage. Presently the 3-1 Chiefs are an early 6.5-7.5 point favorite to beat the 1-3 Raiders.

Read full story
11 comments
Campbell, CA

The 27th Annual Campbell, Ca Oktoberfest Festival Is Upon Us

German Food, Beer, and so much more at the Campbell, Ca 27th annual OktoberfestCampbell Oktoberfest Website. The Fall Festivals are now upon us, and one of the popular ones is in Campbell, California. The award-winning 27th annual Campbell Oktoberfest will be on October 15 and 16 on the streets of Downtown Campbell.

Read full story
7 comments
Weld County, CO

Newly released video shows a handcuffed suspect in the back of a police cruiser getting hit by a train

A patrol cruiser with a suspect in the back seat right before it is hit by a passing trainCourtesy of Fort Lupton Police Department. The newly released video has been by authorities.

Read full story
16 comments
Half Moon Bay, CA

October means the Pumpkin weigh-off and the 50th annual Art & Pumpkin Festival in Half Moon Bay, Ca is almost Here

Joel Holland proudly wows the crowd with his winning pumpkin in the 2017 Pumpkin Weigh-OffCOURTESY OF THE HALF MOON BAY ART & PUMPKIN FESTIVAL. Fall is here in Half Moon Bay, Ca and that means one thing!

Read full story
10 comments
Boston, MA

Author JL Rothstein shares what has inspired her to become a successful Indy Writer

Author JL Rothstein at her two tables waiting for the opening of the Boston Comic ConJL Rothstein Twitter Page. With self-publishing, writing has become more popular and accessible to people. With her large social media following, Writer JL Rothstein has already seen success while inspiring new writers to follow their dream of creating a successful book series.

Read full story
13 comments
Vallejo, CA

Video of Vallejo, Ca School Shooting seen nationally as football coach recovers from ordeal

Speaking about the shooting are Vallejo City Unified School District Superintendent William Spalding & Vallejo Police Chief Shawny WilliamsThomas Gase/Times-Herald. The website TMZ released a video on a school shooting in California that a bystander caught on their cell phone. An investigation is ongoing into a shooting at Vallejo Senior High School in Vallejo, California. The shooting occurred after school ended at approximately 3:45 pm. A coach on the football team was shot while trying to break up a fight among students and an outside group of young males in a black sedan.

Read full story
14 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy