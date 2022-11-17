In today's busy world, sometimes there isn’t enough time to create a dessert like cheesecake. There are quality alternatives though that still give amazing flavor.
This recipe for chocolate cheesecake bars from the Taste of Home website is easy to put together and will cure any craving for cheesecake. It is rich and has a great combination of walnuts and chocolate. This can be an amazing snack or a tasty dessert for friends and family.
Chocolate Cheesecake Bars:
Ingredients
- 1 cup butter, softened
- 1-1/2 cups sugar
- 2 large eggs, room temperature
- 1/2 teaspoon almond extract or vanilla extract
- 3 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- FILLING:
- 2 cups semisweet chocolate chips
- 1 package (8 ounces) of cream cheese
- 1 can (5 ounces) of evaporated milk
- 1 cup chopped walnuts
- 1/2 teaspoon almond extract
Directions
- 1. In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in extract. Combine the flour, baking powder, and salt; gradually add to the creamed mixture and mix well. Press half the dough onto the bottom of a greased 13x9-in. baking pan. Set aside the remaining dough for topping.
- 2. For the filling, in a large saucepan, combine the chocolate chips, cream cheese, and milk; cook and stir over low heat until smooth. Remove from the heat; stir in walnuts and extract. Spread over dough.
- 3. Break off small pieces of remaining dough; drop them over the filling. Bake at 375° until topping is golden brown, 35-40 minutes. Cool completely on a wire rack. Cut into bars. Refrigerate leftovers.
