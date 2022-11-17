Chocolate Cheesecake bars are great for a snack or for dessert photo by Taste of Home Website

In today's busy world, sometimes there isn’t enough time to create a dessert like cheesecake. There are quality alternatives though that still give amazing flavor.

This recipe for chocolate cheesecake bars from the Taste of Home website is easy to put together and will cure any craving for cheesecake. It is rich and has a great combination of walnuts and chocolate. This can be an amazing snack or a tasty dessert for friends and family.

Chocolate Cheesecake Bars:

Ingredients

1 cup butter, softened

1-1/2 cups sugar

2 large eggs, room temperature

1/2 teaspoon almond extract or vanilla extract

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

FILLING:

2 cups semisweet chocolate chips

1 package (8 ounces) of cream cheese

1 can (5 ounces) of evaporated milk

1 cup chopped walnuts

1/2 teaspoon almond extract

Directions