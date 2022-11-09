Comedian & Actor Keith Lyle role in The Hangover is just one of the highlights in a career of overcoming

Keith Lyle with another great standup routine Keith Lyle/Keith Lyle Youtube Page

Comedian and actor Keith Lyle have a story of overcoming adversity that many comedians would love to have. Growing up in the north suburbs of Chicago, he lived in a loving but very loud two-parent family. Good times were laughing and pranking people with his brother Paul, but there was also a lot of yelling and dysfunction. Struggling with insecurities and not fitting in with other kids at school, he soon learned his saving grace; the ability to make people laugh.

As a comedian, you have to pay your dues. His IMDB page continues to grow and when his time allows, he still takes roles. He performed at open mic nights and worked at the famous Second City training center. He moved to Las Vegas in 1993 to finish his degree at UNLV. To help pay the bills Keith became a successful Black Jack dealer who was a favorite of many players. Some would make a point to play at Keith’s table every time they came. His popularity soared. His quick comebacks and funny banter entertained players and viewers alike. His talent to do both was obvious. “Dealing blackjack can be boring," explains Lyle. “I tried to keep people entertained and having a good time."

His road to hard work and determination paid off in 2009 when he was cast in the blockbuster movie, “The Hangover”. According to Wikipedia, The Hangover became the highest-grossing R-rated comedy ever. It passed Beverly Hills Cop which had held the record for 25 years. Keith was grilled to make sure he knew what he was doing. When questioned, his to-the-point answers and vast knowledge immediately got him the role.

He is the dealer in the famous scene with Zach Galifianakis who masterfully plays Alan who just taught himself to count cards and wins over $80,000 to save their kidnapped friend.

He is extremely active on social media and many of his old and new fans enjoy his funny work!

Keith Lyle also has a heart for people also. He toured overseas several times over the years. He was chosen to be the featured act for headliner Don Barnhart and toured with the “Don Barnhart Comedy Tour” to perform for the troops overseas. It found him traveling to places like Afghanistan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Jordan & Spain, and many other countries. He brought a lot of happiness and smiles to the troops.

Lyle is now married and has a family of his own. He still shares his talents being one of the House Emcees at Jokesters Comedy Club and is a regular performer at Delirious Comedy Club, both in Las Vegas.

Comedians are a special breed. Many deals with struggles of insecurities, tragedies, and pain. Through it all, Keith is a story of success that many comedians don’t know. Through hard work and a proper perspective, a happy life can be had. And the hard and sad parts of life that most go through, can be overcome with a smile, a soft heart, and a really good joke.