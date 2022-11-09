Deep Fried Turkey Recipe

Deep Fried Turkey cooked to perfection Petrina Tinsley

Over time more people have changed the way they cook their Thanksgiving turkey. Let's look into where it all started and how to do it safely and correctly.

Vogue magazine did an article on the history of deep-fried turkeys. They stated that the popular Cajun chef Justin Wilson was the first to discuss it. He said he saw it first done in the 1930s. Wilson was very popular with audiences of the 1970s, especially with his storytelling and heavy accent. He was one of the only chefs that did this delicacy until it started to spread in the 1980s.

In the 1990’s it took off. Several celebrity chefs including Marth Stewart and Emeril Lagasse promoted it. Several national newspapers shared recipes. As it caught on, many stories of the fires and other things caused by not cooking the turkey correctly and safely also emerged.

Deep-frying turkey is an excellent way to enjoy it. The turkey is put into a brine overnight. If one uses proper safety procedures and techniques, it can be done in a safe manner. Butterball has a great recipe that is easy to do. Enjoy!

Ingredients:

3 cups firmly packed brown sugar

1-½ tablespoons mustard

¼ cup salt

2 tablespoons cayenne pepper

2 gallons of cold water

1 bunch of fresh thyme

1 head garlic, separated into cloves and crushed

3 gallons of peanut oil for frying

1 (10 - 12 pounds) BUTTERBALL® Whole Turkey, thawed if frozen

Directions: