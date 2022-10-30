New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 Touchdowns

Alvin Kamara shows off some dance moves after scoring one of 3 td's against the Raiders Sean Gardner / Getty Images Sport / Getty

The New Orleans Saints got back on track with a complete domination of the Las Vegas Raiders in the Louisiana Superdome. The Saints shut out the Raiders 24-0. In reality, the game wasn't that close. New Orleans is now 3-5 and Las Vegas falls to 2-5. If the Saints were in any other division they would be in trouble but the NFC South is having a horrible year. With this win, they tied for second with Tampa Bay and are only one game behind first-place 4-4 Atlanta. The Raiders did not have an offensive play past the 50 yard line until 2:17 to go in the game. Here is an update of the NFL standings.

Former Raiders head coach Dennis Allen chose to start Andy Dalton over a healthy Jameis Winston. The decision paid off. Dalton was 22 for 30 with 229 yards and two touchdowns. More importantly, he did not turn the ball over and was steady. Alvin Kamara had a breakout game scoring his first three touchdowns of the season. He ran 18 times for 62 yards and a score. He was unstoppable in the passing game catching nine passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns. Kamara made headlines this week for telling people in the media that the Raiders were in for a whooping.

Here are the game stats that show just how lopsided the game was.

The Raiders were a different story. Derek Carr had an awful day throwing 16-25 for 101 yards, with an interception and no touchdowns. Devante Adams struggled all game catching one pass for three yards. As a team, they only ran for 38 total yards. Josh Jacobs ran for 43 yards on ten carries. Las Vegas is three games out of first place behind 5-2 Kansas City.

Derek Carr struggled all day never crossing the 50 yard line. Raiders finally did in the last 2 minutes as Carr sat on the bench Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The Raiders will be on the road again at Jacksonville next Sunday. The Saints will host the Baltimore Ravens in a big Monday Night Football clash next week.