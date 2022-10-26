Mama Dip's classic Pecan Pie Recipe is easy and tasty

Mama Dip's Famous Pecan Pie sherrybabyrecipes.com

When the holiday season comes around, people look forward to the smells of cooking in the kitchen and the food that brings them memories. One of the people that had a restaurant in Chapel Hill North Carolina with those smells coming out of its kitchen all year round was Mama Dips. Mama Dip became famous not only in North Carolina but around the country.

Mama Dip proudly shows her cook book that Southern Living Magazine voted in the best 100 of all time AP Photo/Allen G. Breed

Her Wikipedia page tells part of her story. “Mildred Cotton Council (April 1929-May 20, 2018) aka Mama Dip, was an American restaurateur and cookbook author. She was the founder of Mama Dip's restaurant in North Carolina. Her book Mama Dip's Kitchen was rated one of the 100 best cookbooks of all time by Southern Living magazine.

Her signature dishes included pecan pie and fried chicken. The youngest daughter of seven children, she earned the nickname Dip as a child because her arms were long enough to reach the bottom of the family's water barrel. As an adult, her full height was 6’1”. Her children began calling her Mama Dip. Then US President George W. Bush invited her to the White House, and she later exchanged letters with President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle. She died due to complications from a stroke a month after her 89th birthday. The New York Times restaurant critic Craig Claiborne encouraged her to write a cookbook, but since she never wrote down her recipes, Mama Dip’s Kitchen took ten years of work before being issued in 1999 and sold 250,000 copies. She wrote another cookbook called Mama Dip’s Family Cookbook and sold a line of food products.”

Here is Mama Dip’s famous Pecan Pie Recipe. This recipe is from the website https://sherrybabyrecipes.com/pecan-pie-2/

Author: Mama Dip, Chapel Hill, NC

Ingredients

1 stick butter melted



1 cup sugar



1 cup light Karo syrup



3 eggs beaten



1 cup pecans chopped



1 9- inch unbaked pie shell



Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.



In saucepan, melt butter, but do not brown.



Mix in sugar and Karo syrup until sugar dissolves. Stir in eggs. Mix well. Stir in pecans.



Pour into pie shell and bake for 1 hour.



Notes

Recipe By: Mama Dip, Chapel Hill, NC Serving Size: 8