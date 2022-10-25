Arvin High School bullying video shows growing problem

Arvin High School responds to outrage over bullying case caught on video Getty Images

A disturbing video from Arvin High School in Bakersfield, Ca shared on social media has gone viral. The video shows a special needs boy having parts of his head shaved while he wipes away tears. Several students and two school employees are laughing and taunting the boy. The reaction has been swift and loud. The family told KGET, KTLA’s sister station, that they requested the video not be shown on news sites due to how disturbing it is to watch. They also report that Avelina Santiago, the boy's mother, told Telemundo Valle Central that she wants those involved to face discipline.

Disturbing video of special needs student being bullied at Arvin High School

The school has responded by placing two Arvin High School employees on leave. They will not disclose their names or other information at this time. They also have not discussed punishment for those involved. They stated that school discipline for individual students is not disclosed due to privacy rules.

A group of 200 parents and students protested and demanded school leadership to talk to them. No one ever came out to discuss the matter with them. Included in the crowd, are members of the victim's family.

According to polls among students by the website cyberbullying.org, bullying at schools increased by 35% from 2016-19. Dr. Leela Magavi believes that the pandemic has adversely affected people's moods, which has increased bullying numbers even more. Dr. Magavi is a psychiatrist and Regional Medical Director for Community Psychiatry and MindPath Care Centers .

Professional Athletes Reach Out:

Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys and Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics have reached out to give support to the teen.