Kanye West buys Parler after breakup with JP Morgan & interviews

Kanye West buys Parler amid controversy Larry Busacca/Getty Images

The controversy that surrounds Kanye West continues.

Kanye West has agreed to buy Parler for an undisclosed amount. Parler’s parent company has announced a deal has been agreed upon, but some things still need to be finalized. Parlement Technologies would remain involved by providing technical services and cloud support. The CEO of Parler is George Farmer, the wife of right-wing activist and media personality Candace Owens. Owens has become close friends with West. They both wore white lives matter shirts to the Paris fashion week.

Elon Musk posted a cartoonish tweet saying that he had West could now work together, but after the controversy with several comments, he then deleted the tweet.

Elon Musk tweeted about he and Kanye West after the purchase of Parler by West Elon Musk Twitter via Yahoo

Kanye West legally changed his name to Ye, and has come under fire for various social media posts and interviews that were considered by many to be anti-Semitic.

A recent interview with Fox personality Tucker Carlson also has come under fire. The television network Vice released edited portions of it on their webpage, Motherboard.

Last week Ye made headlines when TMZ reported that JP Morgan told him that they were severing ties with his company Yeezy Inc.

Time Magazine disclosed the number of users for Parler has greatly diminished. Parler had approximately 6 million regular users in the first half of 2021 but the number was now less than 1 million according to analytics firm data.ai. In comparison, Twitter has about 238 million users daily. Facebook has 2 billion daily users.