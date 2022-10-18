Police make an arrest in the Stockton California Serial Killer Case as Police Chief says he was caught while under watch

A suspect has been arrested in the Stockton California serial killer case Stockton Police Department

It may finally be over.

Police state that they have arrested a suspect in the Stockton California serial killer case. A 43-year-old male named Wesley Brownlee is said to be in custody after being followed by police. Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden stated that he was apprehended while under surveillance while "out hunting” and that they had stopped more killings with him in custody.

Police Chief states serial killer suspect was caught while hunting

Police confirmed the arrest was around 2 a.m. at Winslow Way and Village Green Drive. They stated he wore dark clothing, a mask around his neck, and a gun at his waist. Ballistic tests are pending to confirm the gun was used in all seven shootings. A total of six people have been shot in Stockton and one in Oakland. A female victim Natasha LaTour survived a shooting when she was standing near train tracks in Stockton. She was the only survivor after being shot several times.

Neighbors describe possible encounters with serial killer

Other residents have come forward to the media stating they had encounters with the shooter. One female said she saw Brownlee carrying a gun and looking at her. She ran inside to her sister to escape. Once inside he knocked on the door. They called the police but they could not find the suspect.

What is known so far about the suspect of the Stockton serial killings

Brownlee has had several driving violations and other arrests in his history. It includes a DUI and a felony arrest in 2017. As of now, there is no confirmed motive for the shootings. He is a long-time resident of Stockton. The Sacramento Bee showed public records that he was detained within a 2-mile radius of the Stockton shootings and that he used to live in an apartment nearby.