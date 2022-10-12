The Stockton California Police Department Is Asking the Public for Help in the case of a Serial Killer

Stockton Police Need the Publics Help in Finding this person of interest in a Serial Killing Case Stockton Police Department

A serial killer is in Stockton, Ca.

The Stockton Police Department has released a video of a person of interest in the case of a confirmed serial killer. There is a $125,000 reward offered, and there are seven victims in total. The only surviving victim is a female. There were five murders in Stockton and one in Oakland.

Stockton Police have confirmed that ballistic tests show the shootings are linked. They also comment that the suspect seems to be on a mission. The story has made national news including the television show Inside Edition. Another man in Oakland has come out and stated that he was a victim last April, but that is unconfirmed.

https://www.facebook.com/Inside.Edition/videos/1721882344865295/

Here is an overview of the case with the victims' names.

https://www.kcra.com/article/what-were-learning-about-stockton-serial-killings-victims/41516619

The only survivor of the shootings was Natasha LaTour. She gave an interview to the 209 Times. She states that the person who shot her wore a mask and had dark clothing on. He said nothing and just started shooting her multiple times.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7ao9LSs-8jA

Natasha stated that the police did not take her seriously when she called multiple times to speak with them about the case. They did not return any of her calls.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U-3ujZhR6XQ

A new Facebook group is trying to help out in the case. The story has brought about a lot of social media attention. The group already has 2800 members.

https://www.facebook.com/groups/1268685737199821

Most of the victims were homeless and Hispanic. The police are not ready to state that this is a hate crime though. Most of the shootings happened late at night in dark areas without video cameras.

If you have any information on this case, the Stockton Police request that you call the Stockton Police Department at 209-946-0600.