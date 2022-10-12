Mike Detillier continues to light up the Sports Media World with Louisiana Charm

James Patrick

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aximJ_0iOG5Mc900
Mike Detillier at a tv taping at CBSMike Detillier Twitter page

From the start, sports media personality Mike Detillier had the talent. He explains, “I never had the ambition to be a sports media person. My late mom, God Bless her, would tell people I could do this when I was 11 or 12 years old.”

That’s not to say that Mike didn’t love sports. He was a former linebacker and fullback at Central Lafourche High School and on the basketball and track teams. Out of high school, Mike studied Aquatic engineering at Louisiana Tech and Sacramento State and was an engineer for the state of Louisiana for almost 29 years. Mike became famous for doing an NFL draft guide he first published in 1985. it sold thousands and had fans in Australia and Japan. He also began writing, scouting, and doing a small amount of radio and tv work. His last guide was in 2021. With 20-25 media shows a week it was hard to find the time to do the immense work for the draft guide.

His big break came when New Orleans media legend Hap Glaudi sports talk host for WWL Radio back in the 80s, heard about him from a mutual friend who helped get him on the show. That was the first time he was on the air. He said he always was true to his philosophy on work. “I’m a big believer that when presented with a job or opportunity, take advantage of it.”

In the late 90s, Mike was a regular on national radio shows such as ESPN and CBS. People love his style. He is Louisiana through and through with his easygoing personality to his southern drawl. He has an easygoing personality that connects to hardcore fans and casual listeners.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PbX47_0iOG5Mc900
Mike Detillier has an amazing sports collectionphoto courtesy of Mike Detillier

Sports Collection:

Detillier has some amazing sports memorabilia. Mike has every issue of Sports Illustrated ever made, and over 1200 hard-cover sports books. He has a baseball autographed by Joe DiMaggio. He has bats autographed by Mickey Mantle, Ken Griffey Jr., Barry Bonds, Ted Williams, Willie Mays, and Hank Aaron and autographed boxing gloves signed by the great Muhammad Ali. He has a rare football signed by the entire Manning family including Archie, Payton, Eli, and little Arch.

Even with that vast collection, Detillier gets a special feeling with his Pete Maravich autographed picture. “That is my favorite item. I went to two of his basketball camps as a kid in the 70s when I was a teenager.”

Famous Encounters:

Detillier worked with New Orleans sports icon Buddy Diliberto on his radio show in the 1990s. “Buddy D was a good friend of Angelo Dundee, Muhammad Ali’s trainer. When we interviewed him, he brought Ali. Even though he couldn’t speak, Ali entertained everyone with magic tricks and shadowboxing. He was special. We also did a 22-minute interview with Arnold Palmer that was amazing. He gave us autograph pictures and baseball caps.”

They interviewed John Madden a few times when he was at CBS and the great Eddie Robinson, a longtime football coach at Grambling. “He was such a great guy, not just a great football coach.”

Jerry Rice was also a favorite because they always learned something new. A young quarterback named Tom Brady also impressed him when he came out to train in Louisiana under speed and conditioning coach Tom Shaw. Brady seemed down to earth, passionate, and very driven. He also worked with Mike’s neighbor, coach Joe Clark.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43RqDf_0iOG5Mc900
Mike with his radio WWL co-host Bobby HebertMike Detillier Twitter page

Mike is as Busy as Ever:

You can listen to Mike on WWL radio on the New Orleans Saints radio Network with his co-hosts former NFL quarterback Bobby Hebert and Kristian Garic from 2-5 p.m. CST.

https://www.audacy.com/wwl/shows/show-schedule

Mike’s very active on social media and you can keep up with his numerous appearances on radio and tv by following his accounts.

https://twitter.com/MikeDetillier

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Mike Detillier# Louisiana# WWL# football# New Orleans NOLA

Comments / 15

Published by

Writer & Host of The Forum Celebrity Podcast with Florence Carmela. We conduct Celebrity Interviews, cover Pop Culture & Trending News Stories! I've been a featured guest on several radio shows & podcasts. Twitter: @realjamespat @FlorenceCarmela

Fairfield, CA
1047 followers

More from James Patrick

Stockton, CA

The Stockton California Police Department Is Asking the Public for Help in the case of a Serial Killer

Stockton Police Need the Publics Help in Finding this person of interest in a Serial Killing CaseStockton Police Department. A serial killer is in Stockton, Ca. The Stockton Police Department has released a video of a person of interest in the case of a confirmed serial killer. There is a $125,000 reward offered, and there are seven victims in total. The only surviving victim is a female. There were five murders in Stockton and one in Oakland.

Read full story
12 comments
Kansas City, MO

The Las Vegas Raiders invade Kansas City to play a rivalry game with the Chiefs. Keys for both teams

Patrick Mahomes attempting a pass over the Raiders Maxx CrosbyDavid Eulitt/Getty Images. In a critical early season contest, the Las Vegas Raiders will visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football under the lights on the national stage. Presently the 3-1 Chiefs are an early 6.5-7.5 point favorite to beat the 1-3 Raiders.

Read full story
11 comments
Campbell, CA

The 27th Annual Campbell, Ca Oktoberfest Festival Is Upon Us

German Food, Beer, and so much more at the Campbell, Ca 27th annual OktoberfestCampbell Oktoberfest Website. The Fall Festivals are now upon us, and one of the popular ones is in Campbell, California. The award-winning 27th annual Campbell Oktoberfest will be on October 15 and 16 on the streets of Downtown Campbell.

Read full story
7 comments
Weld County, CO

Newly released video shows a handcuffed suspect in the back of a police cruiser getting hit by a train

A patrol cruiser with a suspect in the back seat right before it is hit by a passing trainCourtesy of Fort Lupton Police Department. The newly released video has been by authorities.

Read full story
14 comments
Half Moon Bay, CA

October means the Pumpkin weigh-off and the 50th annual Art & Pumpkin Festival in Half Moon Bay, Ca is almost Here

Joel Holland proudly wows the crowd with his winning pumpkin in the 2017 Pumpkin Weigh-OffCOURTESY OF THE HALF MOON BAY ART & PUMPKIN FESTIVAL. Fall is here in Half Moon Bay, Ca and that means one thing!

Read full story
10 comments
Boston, MA

Author JL Rothstein shares what has inspired her to become a successful Indy Writer

Author JL Rothstein at her two tables waiting for the opening of the Boston Comic ConJL Rothstein Twitter Page. With self-publishing, writing has become more popular and accessible to people. With her large social media following, Writer JL Rothstein has already seen success while inspiring new writers to follow their dream of creating a successful book series.

Read full story
13 comments
Vallejo, CA

Video of Vallejo, Ca School Shooting seen nationally as football coach recovers from ordeal

Speaking about the shooting are Vallejo City Unified School District Superintendent William Spalding & Vallejo Police Chief Shawny WilliamsThomas Gase/Times-Herald. The website TMZ released a video on a school shooting in California that a bystander caught on their cell phone. An investigation is ongoing into a shooting at Vallejo Senior High School in Vallejo, California. The shooting occurred after school ended at approximately 3:45 pm. A coach on the football team was shot while trying to break up a fight among students and an outside group of young males in a black sedan.

Read full story
14 comments
San Francisco, CA

Former Head Coach Sean Payton says that 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will eventually take over for Trey Lance

Jimmy Garoppolo & Trey Lance don't have the friction that the fans & media have about who should startGetty Images. Let the controversy begin. Pro Football fans and media are notorious for their overreactions on players and teams. From the NFL Network to ESPN, many ex-players, coaches, and analysts gave their opinions this week on if San Francisco 49er QB Trey Lance should be the 49er starting quarterback over Jimmy Garoppolo. The answers were a mixed bag of takes.

Read full story
14 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Judge denies bail for Nicole Lorraine Linton accused of driving 130 mph killing 6 in fiery Los Angeles crash

Bail denied for the Houston nurse accused of causing 6 deaths in a fiery Los Angeles crashPhoto Courtesy of Downtown LA Scanner. Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Brittany Vannoy denied bail for a traveling Texas Nurse suspected of killing six people on August 4th in a fiery car crash that made National News. Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37 from Houston, Texas was denied bail and ordered to stay in the Twin Towers Correctional Facility. She's charged with murder and vehicular manslaughter. A total of six people were killed and 8 were injured including Linton.

Read full story
22 comments
California State

Summer Months in California mean Rattlesnake encounters for Homeowners

The summer months in California mean it's Rattlesnake seasonKen Steinhardt, Orange County Register/SCNG. Hot weather is not the only issue California residents have had this summer. It is also another active year for rattlesnakes.

Read full story
8 comments
Fairfield, CA

Fairfield California records 117 F during west coast heat wave

Fairfield, California and the San Francisco Bay Area bakes in an historic heat waveDoug Duran/Bay Area News Group. The West Coast is roasting. With an unprecedented September heat wave, the City of Fairfield, Ca topped the list of highest temperatures in the San Francisco Bay Area. Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, California recorded a temperature on Tuesday of 117 degrees. Several cities from Montana to California had record highs. With air conditioners used at high capacity in California, rolling power blackouts are also a concern due to the stress on the power grids.

Read full story
12 comments
San Francisco, CA

Thousands of fish are dying on the shores of San Francisco Bay Area Waters

Fish are dying by the thousands in San Francisco Bay Area watersGetty Images. Many people in the San Francisco Bay Area have been alarmed by the amount of dead fish seen on the shores of Bay Area waterways. Just what is killing all of these fish?

Read full story
13 comments
Vermont State

Vermont Woman's Dog helps save her from only the fourth bear attack in the state's history

Susan Lee's Jack Russell terrier helped save her during a bear attackGetty Images. In the post covid era, people all over the country have seen some of the most amazing animal sightings. Coyotes roaming the streets of San Francisco, and bear sightings in areas that rarely see them, have all become things seen around the United States.

Read full story
7 comments
Stamford, CT

Remembering beloved actor Gene Wilder on the sixth anniversary of his passing

Gene Wilder in his timeless role of Willy WonkaParamount Pictures. The world lost a true treasure six years ago today when Gene Wilder died from complications of Alzheimer's disease at the age of 83. He lived his later years in Stamford, Connecticut where he passed away.

Read full story
9 comments

College Football is back! Reviewing the key games early on

The Start of the college football season has some big games including Alabama at TexasJeff Gross/Getty Images. The first three weeks of the college football season has some great match-ups.

Read full story
8 comments
San Francisco, CA

Croffles are delighting diners all over the country

Croffles are catching on everywhere in the U.S.Lee Belote/freelance. Every year or so there seem to be fads that crop up in our society. The croffle is the latest to slowly capture the imagination of eaters all over.

Read full story
7 comments
San Francisco, CA

A fully robotic restaurant called Mezli opens in San Francisco on August 28th

Mezli is the first fully automated restaurant that serves food to order.Image credit Mezli. Robots? It’s Silicon Valley. A unique restaurant called Mezli is opening in San Francisco on August 28th. They are located at the Spark Social Mission Bay area at 601 Mission Bay Boulevard North in San Francisco. Its goal is to cater to the younger more healthy conscious techie market. They plan to serve healthy Mediterranean bowls at very affordable prices. Their goal is to serve fresh food quickly without human contact using robots.

Read full story
8 comments
Evanston, IL

Dog missing for 5 years, technology and compassion brings Dottie home to her owners.

After being lost & abused for 5 years, modern technology helps bring Dottie home againTanya Ohanian/Facebook. When Tanya Ohanian got a call of a picked-up dog, she thought it was another stray. Little did she know that with the help of modern technology, a 5-year journey would end. Like most shelters, the Evanston Illinois Animal Shelter was a place for stray dogs and cats.

Read full story
12 comments
Woodstock, NY

Celebrating the 53rd Anniversary of a Cultural & Musical Phenomenon; Remembering Woodstock

The promoters said 50,000 would show up; In the end 400-500,000 came to WoodstockBarry Z Levine—Getty Images. It was 53 years ago today when one of the most important music festivals of all time ended.

Read full story
17 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy