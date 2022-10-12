Mike Detillier continues to light up the Sports Media World with Louisiana Charm

Mike Detillier at a tv taping at CBS Mike Detillier Twitter page

From the start, sports media personality Mike Detillier had the talent. He explains, “I never had the ambition to be a sports media person. My late mom, God Bless her, would tell people I could do this when I was 11 or 12 years old.”

That’s not to say that Mike didn’t love sports. He was a former linebacker and fullback at Central Lafourche High School and on the basketball and track teams. Out of high school, Mike studied Aquatic engineering at Louisiana Tech and Sacramento State and was an engineer for the state of Louisiana for almost 29 years. Mike became famous for doing an NFL draft guide he first published in 1985. it sold thousands and had fans in Australia and Japan. He also began writing, scouting, and doing a small amount of radio and tv work. His last guide was in 2021. With 20-25 media shows a week it was hard to find the time to do the immense work for the draft guide.

His big break came when New Orleans media legend Hap Glaudi sports talk host for WWL Radio back in the 80s, heard about him from a mutual friend who helped get him on the show. That was the first time he was on the air. He said he always was true to his philosophy on work. “I’m a big believer that when presented with a job or opportunity, take advantage of it.”

In the late 90s, Mike was a regular on national radio shows such as ESPN and CBS. People love his style. He is Louisiana through and through with his easygoing personality to his southern drawl. He has an easygoing personality that connects to hardcore fans and casual listeners.

Mike Detillier has an amazing sports collection photo courtesy of Mike Detillier

Sports Collection:

Detillier has some amazing sports memorabilia. Mike has every issue of Sports Illustrated ever made, and over 1200 hard-cover sports books. He has a baseball autographed by Joe DiMaggio. He has bats autographed by Mickey Mantle, Ken Griffey Jr., Barry Bonds, Ted Williams, Willie Mays, and Hank Aaron and autographed boxing gloves signed by the great Muhammad Ali. He has a rare football signed by the entire Manning family including Archie, Payton, Eli, and little Arch.

Even with that vast collection, Detillier gets a special feeling with his Pete Maravich autographed picture. “That is my favorite item. I went to two of his basketball camps as a kid in the 70s when I was a teenager.”

Famous Encounters:

Detillier worked with New Orleans sports icon Buddy Diliberto on his radio show in the 1990s. “Buddy D was a good friend of Angelo Dundee, Muhammad Ali’s trainer. When we interviewed him, he brought Ali. Even though he couldn’t speak, Ali entertained everyone with magic tricks and shadowboxing. He was special. We also did a 22-minute interview with Arnold Palmer that was amazing. He gave us autograph pictures and baseball caps.”

They interviewed John Madden a few times when he was at CBS and the great Eddie Robinson, a longtime football coach at Grambling. “He was such a great guy, not just a great football coach.”

Jerry Rice was also a favorite because they always learned something new. A young quarterback named Tom Brady also impressed him when he came out to train in Louisiana under speed and conditioning coach Tom Shaw. Brady seemed down to earth, passionate, and very driven. He also worked with Mike’s neighbor, coach Joe Clark.

Mike with his radio WWL co-host Bobby Hebert Mike Detillier Twitter page

Mike is as Busy as Ever:

You can listen to Mike on WWL radio on the New Orleans Saints radio Network with his co-hosts former NFL quarterback Bobby Hebert and Kristian Garic from 2-5 p.m. CST.

https://www.audacy.com/wwl/shows/show-schedule

Mike’s very active on social media and you can keep up with his numerous appearances on radio and tv by following his accounts.

https://twitter.com/MikeDetillier