Kansas City, MO

The Las Vegas Raiders invade Kansas City to play a rivalry game with the Chiefs. Keys for both teams

James Patrick

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31TbDa_0iNDlBnx00
Patrick Mahomes attempting a pass over the Raiders Maxx Crosby

In a critical early season contest, the Las Vegas Raiders will visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football under the lights on the national stage. Presently the 3-1 Chiefs are an early 6.5-7.5 point favorite to beat the 1-3 Raiders.

Patrick Mahomes was awarded his 2nd AFC Player of the Week award after his performance on the road in their 41-31 win over the Tom Brady lead Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

https://profootballtalk.nbcsports.com/2022/10/05/patrick-mahomes-is-the-afc-offensive-player-of-the-week/

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ugqVi_0iNDlBnx00
Tom Brady & Patrick Mahomes meet after the Chiefs win over Tampa Bay

Mahomes is 8-1 against the Raiders in his last nine games against them. The weather should be clear and mild for the game.

https://weather.com/weather/tenday/l/Kansas+City+MO?canonicalCityId=f52da748cbb18c8ccc9b45411e165875ff5f154473a2f681dfd384aede4f1f86

The Raiders Tough Start:

Las Vegas is 1-3 after beating Denver at home on Sunday. Quarterback Derek Carr and running back Josh Jacobs ran the ball well. Jacobs ran the ball 28 times for 144 yards and two touchdowns. The Raiders continued their woes in the red zone, scoring a touchdown in only 2 of 5 opportunities. The Raiders are now ranked 28th in scoring touchdowns in the red zone. The defense has struggled as well in the red zone and in general.

https://www.espn.com/nfl/matchup?gameId=401437760

https://www.teamrankings.com/nfl/stat/red-zone-scoring-pct

Chiefs keep on rolling:

Their 3-1 start going into this game has them sitting alone in 1st place in the AFC west. They are ranked #2 in scoring according to ESPN and #4 scoring touchdowns in the red zone according to the team rankings website (link above). The Chiefs have also been inconsistent on defense ranking 20th in scoring defense (Raiders ranked 23rd).

https://www.espn.com/nfl/stats/team/_/table/passing/sort/totalPoints/dir/desc

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44UlbB_0iNDlBnx00
Josh Jacobs finds the end zone in the win against Denver

Keys to the Game:

The Raider's newfound running game is going to be a huge key. Denver was unable to stop it. According to ESPN stats, Kansas City has the #1 run defense in the NFL. It is probably a little misleading because they’ve struggled at times to stop the pass as they are ranked 27.

https://www.espn.com/nfl/stats/team/_/view/defense/table/rushing/sort/rushingYards/dir/asc

https://www.espn.com/nfl/stats/team/_/view/defense/table/passing/sort/netPassingYards/dir/asc

On offense, the Chiefs are going to be hard to stop. It will help greatly if the Raiders improve on their 31st ranking in sacks on defense. The game should be a fun one to watch during prime time.

https://www.statmuse.com/nfl/ask/most-team-sacks-this-season

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jAaTa_0iNDlBnx00
Maxx Crosby continues to play great football leading the Raiders defense

