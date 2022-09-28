The 27th Annual Campbell, Ca Oktoberfest Festival Is Upon Us

German Food, Beer, and so much more at the Campbell, Ca 27th annual Oktoberfest Campbell Oktoberfest Website

The Fall Festivals are now upon us, and one of the popular ones is in Campbell, California. The award-winning 27th annual Campbell Oktoberfest will be on October 15 and 16 on the streets of Downtown Campbell.

https://campbelloktoberfest.com/

What is Oktoberfest?:

The website justbeerapp.com explains what Oktoberfest is. “The first Oktoberfest was held in 1810 in Munich, Germany. It was in honor of the Bavarian Crown Prince Ludwig’s marriage to Princess Therese von Sachsen-Hildburghausen. The festivities began on October 12, 1810, and ended on October 17 with a horse race. In the following years, the celebrations became yearly, and the festival was prolonged and moved forward into September due to the weather.”

https://justbeerapp.com/article/what-is-oktoberfest

The festival surrounds itself with German beer called Marzen (it is made for Oktoberfest and brewed in March) and German food such as various sausages along with huge Bavarian Pretzels. The first Oktoberfest beer was made by the famed brewery Paulaner. Paulaner Oktoberfest Bier traditionally is served in a large stein/glass.

https://www.paulaner.com/us/our-products/oktoberfest-maerzen/

A server in Munich shows how it's done carrying 13 Beer Steins at an Oktoberfest Celebration Reuters

Campbell Oktoberfest Activities:

Admission to the Oktoberfest in Campbell is free. They have five stages for music and several food vendors. The beer garden is called the Biersch Garden run by Gordon Biersch Brewery. Some patrons go on their websites and pre-order drink tickets. Oktoberfest contests are also popular. There are stein holding contests for both men and women, and a costume contest with a kids zone.

The Stein Carrying contest is a fan favorite at the Campbell, Ca Oktoberfest Campbell Water Tower Facebook Page

There is music, dancing, and a community stage for local performers. The festivals have tables covered by large tents like in Munich. They are ideal for eating, drinking, and watching contests.

Amazing Grilled Sausages at the Campbell Oktoberfest Festival Campbell Oktoberfest Website

People should carpool or use Public transportation that will be available. The VTA Light Rail Station on the East side of Downtown Campbell will be running throughout the festival. They even will have valet parking for people who ride their bikes into the festival.