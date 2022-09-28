Newly released video shows a handcuffed suspect in the back of a police cruiser getting hit by a train

A patrol cruiser with a suspect in the back seat right before it is hit by a passing train Courtesy of Fort Lupton Police Department

While pulling over and arresting a woman accused of road rage, the unthinkable happened. A police car parked on a train track with a suspect in the back seat was hit by an oncoming train. The crash occurred in Weld County, Colorado, on September 17. The edited video was recently released.

As the officers detained 20-year-old Yareni Rios-Gonzalez in the back seat of a Platteville Colorado Police Department patrol car, they had not realized that they had parked the police cruiser on the train tracks. Two other officers from nearby Fort Lupton were also on the scene. The incident happened when officers tried to find a gun in the suspect's car. As horns were blaring, the train hit the patrol car with Rios-Gonzalez in the back seat.

Incredibly the video shows that the officers had forgotten Rios-Gonzalez was even in the vehicle. A male officer asks the female officer if the suspect was in the cruiser when it was hit by the train and the female officer yells, "Oh My God! Yes she was!"

Paul Wilkinson, an attorney for Rios-Gonzalez, told CNN that she tried to get out of the car when she saw the train coming but was unable to due to the handcuffs. She sustained a fractured sternum, nine broken ribs, a broken arm, and trauma to her back and head. She is now home bedridden with a long road to recovery.

The Colorado State Patrol and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation are heading an investigation into the incident. The suspect has not been charged with any crime at this time. Officers found a gun, a bullet, and a holster in her car. The Platteville police officer who parked the police car on the train tracks is on paid administrative leave. No officer has been charged with any crime as of yet.