October means the Pumpkin weigh-off and the 50th annual Art & Pumpkin Festival in Half Moon Bay, Ca is almost Here

Joel Holland proudly wows the crowd with his winning pumpkin in the 2017 Pumpkin Weigh-Off COURTESY OF THE HALF MOON BAY ART & PUMPKIN FESTIVAL

Fall is here in Half Moon Bay, Ca and that means one thing!

The 50th annual Half Moon Bay Art & Pumpkin Festival will be on Saturday, October 15, and Sunday, October 16. The festival attracts between 200,000 to 250,000 people every year.

Half Moon Bay's Art & Pumpkin Festival will be from October 15-16th Courtesy of the Miramar Pumpkin Festival Website

The famous World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off will be on Monday, October 10. It will be from 7 am to 2 pm at the IDES Grounds at 735 Main St. in Half Moon Bay. It attracts growers from all over the United States.

Italian Stefano Cutrupi celebrates his record pumpkin with fellow pumpkin growers Courtesy of the Guinness Book of World Records Website

Prizes will include a payment of $9/pound for the heaviest pumpkin. There is a $30,000 special prize if the grower breaks the world record. Winners from 2nd to 20th place will also get cash prizes of various amounts.

https://weighoff.miramarevents.com/

The heaviest pumpkin ever weighed at the Half Moon Bay festival was 2363 pounds in 2017 by Joel Holland of Sumner, WA. The world record for the heaviest pumpkin in the world was Stefano Cutrupi from Italy. A native of Bordighera, Stefano lived for years in Radda in Chianti. It was weight at the Big Pumpkin Festival in Peccioli, Italy in 2021. Pumpkins that are altered or cracked are disqualified from awards.

https://www.backyardgardener.com/garden-forum-education/pumpkins/pumpkin-records/

The festival has things for people of all ages. From musical groups, arts and crafts displays, pie eating contests, kids' fun runs, and various lengths of runs for adults. There is also a family stage with juggling, magic, and other performers. Beer and wine and non-alcoholic drinks will abound. Chefs will prepare fall foods honoring the pumpkin as well. The pancake and sausage breakfast profits will help benefit Half Moon Bay's Boys High School Basketball Team.

An entire family gets in on the Halloween Costume Contests Courtesy of Miramar Pumpkin Fest Website

The Half Moon Bay Art and Pumpkin Festival has delighted people for decades. This year's festival will look to continue the tradition!