Video of Vallejo, Ca School Shooting seen nationally as football coach recovers from ordeal

Speaking about the shooting are Vallejo City Unified School District Superintendent William Spalding & Vallejo Police Chief Shawny Williams Thomas Gase/Times-Herald

The website TMZ released a video on a school shooting in California that a bystander caught on their cell phone. An investigation is ongoing into a shooting at Vallejo Senior High School in Vallejo, California. The shooting occurred after school ended at approximately 3:45 pm. A coach on the football team was shot while trying to break up a fight among students and an outside group of young males in a black sedan.

https://www.tmz.com/2022/09/15/high-school-football-coach-joe-pastrana-shot-vallejo-high-school-california-police/

Coach Joe Pastrana, the defensive coordinator on the Vallejo High School football team, was listed in stable condition and is now resting with family. He came out to break up the fight. When the suspects sped off, they shot back into the crowd and a bullet hit Pastrana. Pastrana is much beloved on the Vallejo High campus and has done a lot for youth trying to keep them on the right path.

The Vallejo Police Department sent out a press release detailing the situation and services of support that are available for students.

https://www.vallejopd.net/public_information/news/news_and_releases/investigation_after_shots_fired_at_vallejo_hs

Vallejo City Unified School District Superintendent William Spalding stated in a Press Conference that Pastrana was also a safety-site officer at the school. Vallejo Police Chief Shawny Williams applauded the coach stating, “This is a very courageous staff member (Pastrana) that potentially saved another child’s life or multiple people’s lives.”

https://www.timesheraldonline.com/2022/09/13/vallejo-high-coach-in-stable-condition-after-shooting-in-front-of-school/

Coach Joe Pastrana with his family Joe Pastrana Instagram

At the press conference earlier this week, they withheld the name of the staff member but the Vallejo Times Herald site several sources confirming that coach Pastrana was the one that was shot.

Vallejo Police is reaching out to the public and asking that anyone with information on the shooting should contact their Detective Division at 707-648-4524.