Former Head Coach Sean Payton says that 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will eventually take over for Trey Lance

Jimmy Garoppolo & Trey Lance don't have the friction that the fans & media have about who should startGetty Images

Let the controversy begin.

Pro Football fans and media are notorious for their overreactions on players and teams. From the NFL Network to ESPN, many ex-players, coaches, and analysts gave their opinions this week on if San Francisco 49er QB Trey Lance should be the 49er starting quarterback over Jimmy Garoppolo. The answers were a mixed bag of takes.

During the summer, head coach Kyle Shanahan talked to Tim Kawakami about Trey Lance and how excited he was to have him as their quarterback. His hope was that the defense and running game would support him the same way they supported Garoppolo in 2019 when he began 8-0 as a starter. Shanahan also asked for the fans to be patient during the process.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qck-zsWYdWw

(Kyle Shanahan tells Tim Kawakami that he's excited to have Trey Lance as their QB)

The 49ers tried to trade Garoppolo but they could not work out a deal. Garoppolo opted to drop his non-guaranteed 24 million dollar contract and opt-out for a 7 million dollar deal.

With so many ex-players being analysts, they are usually pretty soft on most players, not wanting to be too critical. Surprisingly there were voices already predicting that Lance was not the answer and that Jimmy Garoppolo would eventually become the starter due to poor play. One of those voices is presently retired Head Coach Sean Payton.

Trey Lance struggled in the rain in Chicago. He was 13-28 for 164 yds with no td's and 1 interceptionMichael Reaves/Getty Images

Payton said on the Colin Cowherd Show that the 49ers are in a tough spot. They drafted Trey Lance #3 overall giving up three #1 draft picks so if you start Garoppolo, you are telling the owner who is writing the checks that you made a mistake.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WALjBgR4KPw

(Payton’s comments about Trey Lance start at 9:30)

The 49ers will host Seattle on Sunday in an afternoon game. Some sportsbooks have San Francisco as a 9-point favorite.

