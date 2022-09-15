Judge denies bail for Nicole Lorraine Linton accused of driving 130 mph killing 6 in fiery Los Angeles crash

Bail denied for the Houston nurse accused of causing 6 deaths in a fiery Los Angeles crash Photo Courtesy of Downtown LA Scanner

Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Brittany Vannoy denied bail for a traveling Texas Nurse suspected of killing six people on August 4th in a fiery car crash that made National News. Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37 from Houston, Texas was denied bail and ordered to stay in the Twin Towers Correctional Facility. She's charged with murder and vehicular manslaughter. A total of six people were killed and 8 were injured including Linton.

Victims of the fiery crash included 23-year-old Asherey Ryan of Los Angeles along with her unborn baby and her 11-month old son Alonzo Quintero. Her boyfriend Reynold Lester also died. Friends Nathesia Lewis and Lynette Noble were killed as well.

Traveling nurse Nicole Lorraine Linton was denied bail by Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Brittany Vannoy Associated Press

Through court documents, the prosecution stated that Linton was driving up to 130 mph when she ran a red light on the corner of La Brea and Slauson avenues. She crashed into several vehicles. Her lawyers have stated that she has a long history of mental illness and may have had a severe mental episode that made her blackout. The prosecutions court documents refute that by stating after reviewing the video and the examination of her Mercedes, she allegedly had her foot on the gas pedal “flooring it” for the last 5 seconds. This action caused her vehicle to increase its speed from 122 mph to 150 mph.

The aftermath of the crash; six people dead & eight injured Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times Via Getty Images

Linton says that she has no recollection of the accident. Her attorneys previously gave papers to the court discussing her bipolar disorder and reasoned that she should be awarded bail and allowed to seek treatment while using an ankle monitor. The defense didn’t discuss any past accidents or her driving record.

Her family and legal team state that she should be in a mental hospital and not in jail. The Deputy District Attorney and now the Judge disagrees.